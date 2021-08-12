Denmark and Germany scrape through to semi-finals

The main round of the W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro concluded in dramatic fashion on Wednesday as Denmark and Germany joined unbeaten Hungary and Russia in Friday’s semi-finals.

MAIN ROUND GROUP I

Croatia vs Montenegro 23:20 (12:11)

Montenegro needed a result to keep themselves in contention for a place in the semi-finals

but it was Croatia who took control of the contest in the first half, led by five goals from 14-year-old Katja Vukovic

Montenegro drew level through top scorer Jelena Vukcevic with just two and a half minutes remaining, before a 3:0 run secured victory for Croatia

Russia vs Denmark 34:29 (15:15)

buoyed by having their place in the semi-finals secured, Denmark started brightly, with Matilde Vestergaard giving them a 10:6 lead after 15 minutes

Russia eventually found their range to draw level at the break and then took control of the contest

Alina Reshetnikova drove home Russia’s advantage late on as they maintained their perfect winning record, setting up a semi-final against Germany

MAIN ROUND GROUP II

Germany vs Hungary 24:31 (11:16)

Despite Germany’s positive start, Hungary gained the upper hand and slowly but surely built a solid lead at the break

with a place in the semi-finals on the line, Germany fought back in the second half, coming within three goals on a couple of occasions in the second half, but Hungary held firm

the win makes it a perfect five wins from five for Hungary, who face Denmark in the semi-finals, while Germany had to hope for a favour to see them through

Romania vs Norway 28:29 (14:13)

Norway did indeed do Germany a favour, edging out Romania in the final game of the day

five goals from Mihaela Mihai have Romania the narrowest of advantages at the break, setting them up for the win they needed to progress

Mihai’s tenth goal put Romania 27:26 up with five minutes remaining but they lost a grip of the game in the final moments as two late goals from Nicoline Jullumstro turned the game around in Norway’s favour

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP III

Slovenia vs Switzerland 27:28 (15:13)

Sweden vs Austria 26:19 (13:8)

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP IV

Czech Republic vs Portugal 26:28 (16:16)

France vs Slovenia 31:17 (18:9)