Save the date for a trio of international draws

A big draw day is on the way at the EHF Office in Vienna. On Thursday 19 August at 11:00, the following three draws will take place.

2023 Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 1

The 2023 Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 1 matches will be played in four groups of four teams. The winners as well as the second-ranked teams of groups 1 to 4 qualify for the 2023 Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2 part 1 matches.

The four groups will be drawn from the following teams.

POT 1: ROU, LAT, BEL, FIN

POT 2: ITA, TUR, ISR, EST

POT 3: LUX, GRE, CYP, GEO

POT 4: KOS, FAR, GBR, MDA

Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Relegation Round

Eight of those nations will also have an interest in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Relegation Round draw, which will see four two-legged ties played, with places in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers on the line.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Turkey are in the mix for this draw

2022 WU20 World Championship Qualification Europe

And on the women’s side, the 2022 WU20 World Championship Qualification Europe will be played in two groups of three teams with two places at the championship in Slovenia next summer up for grabs.

Montenegro, Austria, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands and Poland will be divided into the two groups.

Further details on the draw event and how you can follow it will be shared closer to the date.