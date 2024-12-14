The last day in the Wiener Stadthalle will throw off with reigning world champions and 2022 EURO bronze medallists, France, pit sides with Hungary who are back among the top four teams after 12 years.

The pinnacle of the European championship will see the rematch of the 2022 final, as defending title holders Norway and EHF EURO 2022 runners-up Denmark meet again in another exciting clash. In 2022 in Ljubljana, Norway won 27:25 and raised their ninth trophy, leaving Denmark with their third-ever silver.

FINAL

Denmark vs Norway

Sunday 13 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV