Honour to whom honour is due

The sixth EHF Honorary Award was awarded posthumously: on 1 November 2024, the international handball family was united in its mourning as Morten Stig Christensen, the President of the Danish Handball Association, had passed away at the age of 65. “It was a shock for all of us,” said Michael Wiederer. “We, and I, really feel personally touched, we have lost one of us.” Morten Stig Christensen played 190 matches for the Danish national team and was a three-time Olympian. After finishing his career, he continued in the world of sports, using his communication skills as a commentator and head of TV2 Sport, where he created a new framework for handball. In 2007, he became Secretary General of the Danish Handball Association and was a driving force for handball in Denmark and Europe: from grassroots to top level, locally and internationally. In 2021, Morten Stig Christensen was elected as President of the Danish Handball Association. “Within the EHF system, he was never overambitious, but at the same time always requested to take part in activities, involved through his functions, be it in Committees or Boards,” said Wiederer.

“To keep his legacy alive and in recognition of his achievements in handball, the new EHF Grassroots Charter, which was presented today at the Conference of Presidents, is named after Morten Stig Christensen and will be from now on the ‘Christensen Grassroots Charter’,” Wiederer said.

All photos (c) EHF/kolektiff. From top to bottom EHF Honorary Members Jörgen Homqvist, Per Otto Furuseth, Morten Stig Christensen.