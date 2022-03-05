Denmark clinch EHF EURO berth with win over Romania

Denmark qualified for the Women’s EHF EURO final tournament for the 14th time, securing their fourth win in as many games in Group 2, 32:27, against Romania.

GROUP 2

Denmark vs Romania 32:27 (13:10)

Romania were without Cristina Neagu, who did not make the trip to Odense, due to a muscular injury

marred by six turnovers and easy misses, Romania’s attack could only muster a meagre 31% attacking efficiency in the first half

a 7:2 run to start the second half for Denmark, spurred on by right back Mie Hojlund, who scored twice, was the decisive blow for Romania

Denmark join Norway as the two sides to have qualified for every EHF EURO in history, up until this point in the Qualification Phase 2

Romania will sweat over their EHF EURO berth, needing wins against Austria and Faroe Islands in April to clinch the right to take part in the tournament for the 13th time

Denmark overwhelm Romania with strong starts

Denmark’s start to both halves - a 7:2 run both times - was crucial for Jesper Jensen’s side, as Romania were put in the difficult position to force tough comebacks. Yet their efforts fell short due to the lack of firepower in attack, with Cristina Neagu missing with a muscular injury.

The Scandinavian side confirmed their status as the favourites in the group with two clear wins against Romania, 35:28 on Thursday and 32:27 today, clinching their EHF EURO 2022 berth with two rounds to go.