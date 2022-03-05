Netherlands deliver master comeback to seal EURO spot

Netherlands came close to losing their first game in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase for four years, but delivered an otherworldly comeback in Rotterdam, to take a crucial 30:29 win, that saw them become the sixth team to qualify for EHF EURO 2022.

GROUP 3

Netherlands vs Germany 30:29 (15:17)

a 4:1 Germany run between the 40 th and 48 th minutes looked to be the backbone of their win against the Netherlands, after the guests had also held a three-goal lead in the first half

but three goals in the last 12 minutes from left back Lois Abbingh, including the last two scored by the Netherlands, were enough to secure the win for the hosts

the Netherlands extended their winning streak in the Qualification Phase of the EHF EURO to nine games, with their last loss coming in March 2018, against Hungary

after scoring only ten goals in the previous three games in the group, German centre back Alina Grijseels had a superb outing, topping the scoring statistics, with seven goals

the Dutch side have now qualified for the EHF EURO for the fifth consecutive edition, while Germany must win against Greece to secure their berth

Netherlands show grit to hand Johansson amazing start

Taking a three-goal lead twice in the game seemed to mean that Germany learnt something from their 25:31 loss from three days ago against the Netherlands. However, their attack, which was durable and strong throughout the game, thoroughly collapsed in the dying minutes of the game.

The Dutch side did not concede a goal in the last four minutes and eight seconds, producing a 4:0 run to end the game and celebrated sealing their EHF EURO 2022 place on the court in front of their fans, handing new coach Per Johansson a dream start to his tenure.