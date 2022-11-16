Denmark clinch top of group I with statement win

Denmark secured top of group I with a 31:29 victory against Norway to end the EHF EURO 2022 main round matches in Ljubljana. It was a close game between the two semi-finalists from group I, with Denmark pulling away to a narrow edge in the last 13 minutes.

Denmark had not beaten Norway in an official match since the EHF EURO 2012, and therefore ended a long wait for a victory against the record title holders in the competition.

The result means that Denmark will meet Montenegro in the semi-final, while Norway meet France in a rematch of the EHF EURO 2020 and 2021 World Championship finals, both won by Norway.