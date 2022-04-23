Denmark end EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers on a high

Denmark made it six wins out of six games in group 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers after taking a clear 26:15 win against the Faroe Islands in Naestved.

GROUP 2

Denmark vs Faroe Islands 26:15 (12:9)

a 7:1 run for Denmark, spanning from the sixth minute to the 19th minute, was the pivotal period of the game, enabling the hosts to take a 9:5 lead

the hosts extended their winning streak in the EHF EURO qualifiers to 14 games, dating back to June 2016

despite losing all six games in group 2, the Faroe Islands made some progress. Their total goal difference of -57 was better than the -80 that they recorded in qualification for the EHF EURO 2018

however, the Faroe Islands have lost all 14 matches played in phase 2 of the EHF EURO qualifiers in their history

backs Anne Mette Hansen and Kristina Jörgensen netted five times each to finish as the top scorers for the hosts

WATCH: We'll never get tired of behind-the-back assists 😍



Simone Petersen -----> Laerke Pedersen... job done for @dhf_haandbold #ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/2p7eB3Z1Mh — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 23, 2022

Denmark seal sixth win in style

With Denmark already securing the top spot in group 2 three days ago against Austria, this game was no more than one in which coach Jesper Jensen could fix some issues. The start was slow, but Denmark jumped to a strong run to seal their sixth win in a row.

Since the introduction of the current format of the EHF EURO qualifiers in 2010, this is the third time that Denmark have secured six wins in six games — adding to their performances from the 2014 and 2018 qualification campaigns.