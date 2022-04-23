Live Blog: Serbia and Iceland battle for tournament spot
• Three more spots are up for grabs; Germany, Spain and Hungary clinched spots on Thursday, joining Poland, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden plus hosts Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia as well as defending champions Norway
• Saturday matches: Denmark vs. the Faroe Islands (16:10 CEST); Serbia vs. Iceland (18:00 CEST); Sweden vs. Turkey (18:10 CEST); France vs. Ukraine (19:30 CEST)
• Sunday matches: Hungary vs. Slovakia (14:45 CEST); Netherlands vs. Greece (16:00 CEST); Norway vs. North Macedonia (16:00 CEST); Poland vs. Switzerland (16:15 CEST); Romania vs. Austria (17:00 CEST); Croatia vs. Czech Republic (18:00 CEST); Montenegro vs. Slovenia (18:00 CEST); Spain vs. Portugal (19:00 CEST)
• TBD: Ukraine vs. Czech Republic series
• Pots for the draw will be released on Monday, and the draw will take place on Thursday, April 28 at 17:00 CEST
16:38
Annika Fridhelm makes another timely save on a Danish fastbreak, but is unable to keep the next attempt by Anne Mette Hansen out of goal. 10:7 Denmark.
16:27
The turnovers are starting to mount for the Faroese, but their goalie Annika Fridhelm has made a couple of big stops to keep her team in the game. 6:4 Denmark.
16:17
Two seven-metres converted by Maria Weyhe give the Faroe Islands an early 2:0 lead, but Denmark are beginning to find their stride: 3:2 in favor of the Faroe Islands.
16:00
We're ten minutes away from the start of our match, Denmark vs. the Faroe Islands. The teams' records are the complete opposite of the other as the Danes have maintained a perfect record during qualifying, while the Faroese have suffered losses in every match. The first meeting had a 20-goal gap, but with the experience the young Faroese team has had, maybe it will not be such a one-sided affair.
15:45
Before today's crucial encounter with Iceland, Serbian goalkeeper Jovana Risovic had an interview with EHF journalist Daniela Vekić. Read her thoughts on today's game as well as the upcoming EHF Champions League Quarter-finals below.
15:30
Just three spots remain for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022. In the previous round Sweden, Germany, Spain and Hungary clinched their berths, joining Poland, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands and France plus hosts Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia as well as defending champions Norway.
The focus will be on Groups 2,4, and 6. In Group 2 Austria and Romania, both teams with five points, will battle in a direct duel to determine second place. The first encounter was an exciting 33:33 draw in Austria, so it should be a nail-biter this time also. It’s a similar situation in Group 6 where Serbia host Iceland; although a draw is enough for Serbia to advance since they have six to Iceland’s four points, revenge will be on their minds following a 23:21 loss to Iceland in the reverse fixture.
In Group 4 France will play Ukraine who still have a chance with two more matches left to play after today’s game. However, they will need help from the Czech Republic on Sunday, as a Croatian win against the Czechs will advance Croatia at the expense of the two teams.