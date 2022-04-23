16:38

Annika Fridhelm makes another timely save on a Danish fastbreak, but is unable to keep the next attempt by Anne Mette Hansen out of goal. 10:7 Denmark.

16:27

The turnovers are starting to mount for the Faroese, but their goalie Annika Fridhelm has made a couple of big stops to keep her team in the game. 6:4 Denmark.

16:17

Two seven-metres converted by Maria Weyhe give the Faroe Islands an early 2:0 lead, but Denmark are beginning to find their stride: 3:2 in favor of the Faroe Islands.

16:00

We're ten minutes away from the start of our match, Denmark vs. the Faroe Islands. The teams' records are the complete opposite of the other as the Danes have maintained a perfect record during qualifying, while the Faroese have suffered losses in every match. The first meeting had a 20-goal gap, but with the experience the young Faroese team has had, maybe it will not be such a one-sided affair.

15:45

Before today's crucial encounter with Iceland, Serbian goalkeeper Jovana Risovic had an interview with EHF journalist Daniela Vekić. Read her thoughts on today's game as well as the upcoming EHF Champions League Quarter-finals below.