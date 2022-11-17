Denmark face Montenegro eyeing first EHF EURO final in 18 years
Denmark look to end a 18-year wait for a place in the final of the Women's EHF EURO, but they face a plucky Montenegro team, which can return to the last act of the competition for the first time since 2012.
Denmark vs Montenegro
Friday 18 November, 17:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Denmark are coming into the game on a five-match winning streak, bouncing back in superb fashion after conceding a loss in the first match against Slovenia, while their opponents lost twice on their way to the final weekend in Ljubljana
- after winning three of the first five EHF EURO tournaments, Denmark have not reached the final since 2004, when they secured a silver medal, their last in the competition
- this will be Montenegro’s third semi-final at the EHF EURO, after winning one in 2012, when they went on and secured the trophy, and a lost one in 2014, when they ended up in fourth place
- after receiving a blow to the head in the main round match against Romania, Montenegro centre back Milena Raicevic, the top assists provider at the EHF EURO 2022 with 34, is doubtful for the game
- Denmark centre back, Anne Mette Hansen, who was the Player of the Match in the win against Norway, is only five goals shy of becoming the first Denmark player to score at least 100 goals at the EHF EURO
- three of Denmark’s five wins against Montenegro in the nine mutual matches played between the two sides were at the EHF EURO, as the Scandinavian side rides a three-game winning streak against their opponents in the competition
Denmark coach Jesper Jensen: "I am impressed with the job Bojana has done and is doing. She is a good captain for the team and an excellent coach, as she knows how to lead them. I have deepest respect for Montenegro, they always play hard and give a big fight. We give our best, we hope to be strong enough."
Montenegro coach Bojana Popovic: "Denmark have many experienced players, who play together in the top clubs, and they have a good coach, in Esbjerg and in the national team. They will run, we will run; we know, when you face a Scandinavian team, you have to run back. I expect a fighting game. My players will play with heart and full power for 60 minutes."