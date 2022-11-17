Denmark face Montenegro eyeing first EHF EURO final in 18 years

Denmark coach Jesper Jensen: "I am impressed with the job Bojana has done and is doing. She is a good captain for the team and an excellent coach, as she knows how to lead them. I have deepest respect for Montenegro, they always play hard and give a big fight. We give our best, we hope to be strong enough."

Montenegro coach Bojana Popovic: "Denmark have many experienced players, who play together in the top clubs, and they have a good coach, in Esbjerg and in the national team. They will run, we will run; we know, when you face a Scandinavian team, you have to run back. I expect a fighting game. My players will play with heart and full power for 60 minutes."