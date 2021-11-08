Denmark impress as teams warm up for EHF EURO 2022

All over Europe, and even in Africa, participants of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 have been playing test matches last week with the start of the tournament in Hungary and Slovakia only two months away.

The most notable event during the national team week took place in Trondheim, where the next edition of the Golden League featured four EHF EURO 2022 starters.

Hosts Norway lost 31:28 to Olympic silver medallists Denmark, despite 11 goals from Sander Sagosen. Denmark also won 31:26 against France – a repeat of the Olympic final in August, when France won – with top stars Nikola Karabatic and Mikkel Hansen both rested, and 33:19 against Netherlands. Norway defeated Netherlands 40:29, but lost to France 31:25.

EHF EURO 2022 co-hosts Hungary defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina in two matches with a nearly identical result: 26:23 (14:10) and 26:24 (14:11). Fellow tournament organisers Slovakia suffered a heavy lost against Serbia 32:21; a second match between the teams was called off due to coronavirus cases in the Slovak team.

“We need to keep our heads up high for the EHF EURO,” said Slovak top scorer Tomas Urban.

With a thoroughly rejuvenated squad, two-time defending champions Spain claimed two wins over Romania. Angel Fernandez was top scorer with seven goals in the first duel, which Spain won 35:31. Ferran Sole netted six in the second duel, in which Spain turned a 16:17 half-time deficit into a 33:29 victory.