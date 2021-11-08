The journey to EHF FINAL4 Men begins

The countdown to the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 has officially started with the first ticket sales and launch of a new ticket alert. In anticipation of welcoming fans back to the LANXESS arena, all supporters can now register to be part of the first open sales phase in December.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “We are looking forward to hosting the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne and are expecting to celebrate an amazing event with an arena filled with passionate handball fans, as we had in previous years. We are excited to officially kick-off the countdown with the first steps of ticket sales.”

Today the official ticket alert is launched, which gives registered fans the opportunity to take part in ticket sales staring in December. Therefore, all supporters wishing to attend the EHF FINAL4 are being advised to sign-up to the alert now in order to be notified of the all-important ticket information.

It means those who sign-up to the official ticket alert will be the first to secure their spot inside the LANXESS arena over 18/19 June 2022. To sign-up, fans can visit ehffinal4tickets.eurohandball.com.

Starting this week pre-registered fans – which are ticket holders from 2020 who registered for the pre-sale – can already purchase a limited amount of tickets to the event. These fans will be contacted individually, and the distribution of tickets will run under the first-come first-served principal.

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “It gives us great pleasure to be able to talk about the return of the EHF FINAL4 Men and one that will hopefully have thousands of handball-crazy fans back inside the iconic LANXESS arena.

“We can’t wait for supporters to join us once again in Cologne for our end-of-season highlight. However, given our experience of last season, we remain conscious of supporters’ health and the importance of local health guidelines. That means we are starting with the first two ticket sales and will increase the number step by step.

“This is why it is important for fans to sign-up to the ticket alert so they can get their hands on what is always the hottest ticket in handball.”

Road to EHF FINAL4

To date the 2021/22 season in the EHF Champions League Men has been anything but predictable. Of course, last season belonged to Barça, who lifted the trophy after a spectacular run of form that saw them win all of their 20 matches. But this year will be different, no team will be able to repeat that achievement, as all participants have lost at least one of their matches in the early stages of the group phase, with the 29th season of the European top-flight developing into an excitingly close competition.

In group A, former multiple EHF Champions League winners Montpellier HB and THW Kiel have got off to a strong start, with last season’s finalists Aalborg Håndbold as well as Pick Szeged and Elverum Handball also in the mix for the top spots. In group B, 2016 champions Lomza Vive Kielce, current title holders Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC have been the teams that impressed the most in the early rounds.