Denmark keep title defence on track, meet Spain next

Déjà-vu: 2021 semi-finalists go on repeat in 2023

Spain against Denmark and France against Sweden as the semi-finals sounds familiar? Indeed, the semi-final pairings of the 2023 World Championship are identical to those from the 2021 tournament in Egypt.

Two years ago, Denmark (35:33 against Spain) and Sweden (32:26 against France) advanced to the final. In the end, Denmark would successfully defend their maiden world title from 2019.

Can Denmark make it three-in-a-row? It would be a unique achievement, since no nation has lifted the world trophy more than two straight times. Romania (in the 1960s and 70s) and France (from 2009-17) once won gold four times within five editions, but they both had their runs interrupted after two wins.

Friday’s semi-finals include eight of the last nine world champions; only 2007 winners Germany are missing. In this period, France won four times while both Denmark and Spain lifted the trophy twice.

But even Sweden would not make for a first-time winner, of course, since they won four titles in the past. Their most recent success, however, dates back to 1999.

Their home crowd in Stockholm would love to see that 24-year drought come to an end on Sunday.

2023 IHF Men's World Championship

Semi-finals, Friday:

> 18:00 CET, Gdansk: Spain vs Denmark

> 21:00 CET, Stockholm: France vs Sweden

Medal matches, Sunday:

> 18:00 CET, Stockholm: third-place match

> 20:30 CET, Stockholm: final

More information can be found on the official Poland-Sweden 2023 website; livestreams of all matches are available on the IHF YouTube channel.

all photos © 2023 Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo, Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff