Respect Your Talent Camp 2023 around the corner

Respect Your Talent, part of the EHF Master Plan 2020-2027, promotes the holistic development of talented players on and off the handball court. More than 1,000 participants from all over Europe have benefited from the programme since its launch in 2019.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner says Respect Your Talent is increasingly relevant.

“The journey to becoming a top-level handball player is one of growing challenges, as the talented athlete environment has experienced new dynamics. Continuously increasing demands of high-performance sport, an all-encompassing media landscape, and linked, a digitalised youth culture, are three examples for this development. For young players, keeping the balance, staying healthy, and performing well in such an environment, is not easy,” Hausleitner says.

“Helping them deal with their current challenges, as well as preparing them for the future requirements waiting at professional handball level, is a strong concern of the EHF.”

As one element of a wide range of physical and digital activities, the Respect Your Talent Camp provides exclusive training days to some of the most talented girls and boys in European handball. It gives 30 youngsters the unique opportunity to meet and intensively work with some of the world’s best handball players.