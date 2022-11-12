Denmark knock Croatia out of semi-final race

Denmark came out on top in the rematch of the EHF EURO 2020 bronze-medal match as the main round action in group I continued on Saturday night. The 2021 World Championship bronze medallists defeated Croatia with a clear margin, 26:17, and avenged the result from two years ago when they lost the medal on the home court.

Denmark were in control early on, but Croatia played on more level footing from the 15th minute on. After a comeback, the early deficit proved too much for Croatia to recover from completely, and Denmark collected their second win of the main round. With the victory, Denmark moved up to six points on the table and Croatia stayed on two, which means both they and Hungary can no longer rank in the top two teams of the group and take a semi-final place.

The player of the match award went to Denmark back Mie Højlund, who scored four goals.