Norway extend winning run with important two points

GROUP I

Norway vs Sweden 27:25 (13:13)

the biggest gap in the match was two goals until the 54th minute, when Norway centre back Stine Oftedal took her team three in front, 25:22 — and after that a missed penalty from Sweden and the goal for 27:24 from Vilde Ingstad were decisive in the result

Sweden had the only two-goal leads of the first half, at 9:7 and 10:8 just before the 20-minute mark. No such gap was opened again until the last 15 minutes, when Norway pulled ahead first to a steady one to two-goal advantage

three players hit milestone EHF EURO goal marks in the opening half, with Norway captain Oftedal reaching 50 career goals in the competition and Jamina Roberts and Linn Blohm both hitting 80

the score line accurately reflected the game on court, as the teams played on the same level in every respect — scoring dominated by the back courts and line players, fast-paced counter attacks and restarts with 6-0 defence at the other end of the court, and almost equal save tallies for the goalkeepers — Jessica Ryde for Sweden until late in the second half and Katrine Lunde for Norway

the player of the match award went to Lunde, who finished with 11 saves

What a piece of skill by Nora Mørk 😱 Even the cameraman got fooled on the replay 😭🇳🇴 #ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/y3PaxIEeSq — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 12, 2022

Semi-final race down to Scandinavian trio and home side

The results of Saturday’s matches mean Hungary and Croatia can no longer take either of group I’s semi-final tickets, and it’s down to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Slovenia.

This Scandinavian derby was therefore highly important regarding the title race, and Norway have taken an important step towards defending their title with these two points. They are the only one of the four teams yet to lose a match at the EHF EURO 2022.

Denmark’s victory over Sweden to end the preliminary round looks to have been very important in the contest for semi-final berths, but Slovenia’s win against Denmark in the tournament opener could end up destroying Denmark’s chances. Sweden have lost to both their Scandinavian rivals but beat Slovenia, while Slovenia are still to play Norway.