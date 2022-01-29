Denmark need historic effort to take bronze

Just as the final of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 is a rematch of the 2018 edition, so is the bronze-medal game, with France and Denmark in the battle to leave Hungary with a piece of silverware.

Denmark have the chance to win their third medal within a year, completing their collection over the last 12 months, which saw them take gold at the World Championship last January then silver at the Olympic Games. France want their second medal in the last year, after missing out at the World Championship (fourth) but then winning the Olympic Games.

Overall, France aim for their 22nd medal across all competitions and Denmark are fighting for their 15th.

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH

France vs Denmark

Sunday 30 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV