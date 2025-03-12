Sweden take first victory; France win 2024 final rematch

EHF / Courtney Gahan
12 March 2025, 23:00

The Men's EHF EURO Cup 2026 continued with the three co-hosts of the upcoming event and current EURO title holders France back on court for their third clashes in the series on Wednesday night. Sweden opened the evening of action with their first victory in the Cup, as they recorded an emphatic win over Norway, 38:29. The second game of the night, a rematch of the EHF EURO 2024 Final between France and Denmark, saw France beat Denmark 33:22.

MEN’S EHF EURO CUP 2026

Highlight match: Sweden vs Norway 38:29 (20:17)

Sweden finished what was a meaningful game for the side with a decisive victory. Coach Michael Apelgren had spoken about performing at a top level now but also seeing new players in action in the match, following Sweden’s lowest ever ranking recorded at the World Championship in January. The match was a chance for the team to re-find their footing after being among the semi-finalists at four of the six major tournaments preceding the World Championship, only to fall to 14th place.

Norway had the stronger start and led the game until the final minutes of the first half, when Sweden took the upper hand, creating a narrow distance before the break. As the second half got underway, Sweden relied on speed and capitalised on saves from goalkeeper Fabian Norsten to pull away clearly. By the 45th minute, the home team led 29:22. Towards the end of the match, Sweden debutants Felix Montebovi and Nikola Roganovic both had their first steps on court, scoring a goal apiece.

The match was played in front of 11,048 spectators — a record for the national handball teams in Sweden outside of championships.

It was amazing to play in front of 11,000 fans in my home town, in front of my family. It was really important for us to get a win after the tough World Championship, and hopefully we continue to look forward and perform as good as I know we can perform.
Fabian Norsten
Goalkeeper, Sweden
If we look at the first 20, 25 minutes, we played pretty good. We had an OK defence and a good attack, then we started to make mistakes and Sweden got the momentum. They kept going and we didn’t have answers to that. They had a good defence and were better at almost everything in front of a their fans. It was the first time for me playing in the Globe (Avicii Arena) and it was a great atmosphere.
Sebastian Barthold
Left wing, Norway

France vs Denmark 33:32 (17:17)

EHF EURO title holders versus world and Olympic champions — the clash in France was destined to be a spectacle, and it delivered.

Out with something to prove following an early elimination from their home Olympic Games last summer and a bronze medal to Denmark’s gold at the January World Championship, France were in sharper form. Les Bleus held the lead through most of the match — though it was always tight. After 3:2 for Denmark in the seventh minute, the Scandinavian side were not in front again until the final 10 minutes, and that proved only temporary. France had the upper hand throughout, with their lead fluctuating and their clearest edge at four goals, 7:3 in the 13th. In the final minutes, with goalkeeper Charles Bolzinger on fire in France’s goal, Denmark were the hunters, answering each goal until Dika Mem scored the match winner and the final attempt from Denmark hit the post.

With that, France took their third win of the Cup and Denmark recorded their first defeat

Tonight, we had a real game, with everything we love. There were no stakes, but symbolically, it meant a lot. I really appreciated the way the players committed themselves to this match, which was not an easy one. Even though the performance was far from perfect, we had a great evening with the Lyon crowd.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
Of course, it's disappointing that we didn't win today, but it's also a tough atmosphere where we actually played some good handball. We made some silly mistakes towards the end, which allowed them to quickly come back and take the lead in the match. Overall it was a fine effort, as we tried many new formations, but of course, we would like to get revenge on Saturday.
Emil Madsen
Right back, Denmark
