Sweden take first victory; France win 2024 final rematch

MEN’S EHF EURO CUP 2026

Highlight match: Sweden vs Norway 38:29 (20:17)

Sweden finished what was a meaningful game for the side with a decisive victory. Coach Michael Apelgren had spoken about performing at a top level now but also seeing new players in action in the match, following Sweden’s lowest ever ranking recorded at the World Championship in January. The match was a chance for the team to re-find their footing after being among the semi-finalists at four of the six major tournaments preceding the World Championship, only to fall to 14th place.

Norway had the stronger start and led the game until the final minutes of the first half, when Sweden took the upper hand, creating a narrow distance before the break. As the second half got underway, Sweden relied on speed and capitalised on saves from goalkeeper Fabian Norsten to pull away clearly. By the 45th minute, the home team led 29:22. Towards the end of the match, Sweden debutants Felix Montebovi and Nikola Roganovic both had their first steps on court, scoring a goal apiece.

The match was played in front of 11,048 spectators — a record for the national handball teams in Sweden outside of championships.