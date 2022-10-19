Denmark seek return to podium

The loss in the 2020 bronze medal match Croatia might have hurt, but it was a wake-up call for Denmark. They have been improving under the stewardship of Jesper Jensen, named coach in 2020.

This edition of the EHF EURO will mark 18 years since the last medal won by the Scandinavian side, therefore the stakes are high and the ambitions are also big.

Main facts:

Denmark are still the second-most decorated team in EHF EURO history, with five medals, including three in gold

the Scandinavian side has failed to secure a medal since 2004, coming on the fourth place three times since

Denmark will miss Line Haugsted and Mia Rej, two important backs in the attack, due to injury

11 of Denmark’s players called up for the EHF EURO 2022 are playing in the domestic championship league, with only five players coming from other leagues

at the EHF EURO 2022, Denmark will become only the second team in history to reach 100 games played at the EHF EURO, following into Norway’s footsteps

Three questions ahead of the EHF EURO 2022

- Will they finally break the streak and win a medal again at the EHF EURO?

In the first six editions of the EHF EURO, Denmark missed out on a medal only once, when they finished 10th in 2000. Since then, the Scandinavian powerhouse went through different generations, which placed fourth three times (2010, 2016, and 2020) but failed to win a medal. The last tournament started on a high and finished in disappointment on their home court, but it was a true lesson that Denmark definitely acknowledged.

Since Jesper Jensen took over the team in 2020, Denmark have been constantly improving, as underlined by their bronze medal at the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship, the first time the Scandinavian side climbed on the podium in a major tournament since 2013.

While only Norway have won more medals than Denmark at the EHF EURO and Jensen’s side is still second in the all-time medal table, the chase for a podium is definitely on and has been ongoing in the past 18 years.

- How is the team looking before the start of the EHF EURO?

The Danish league is certainly one of the top competitions in Europe right now, with a very balanced line-up and plenty of players that can improve their skills. There is no surprise, therefore, that Jesper Jensen, who also coaches Team Esbjerg, relies heavily on players that are featuring in Denmark, with only five players coming from other leagues – two from Metz Handball in France, two from Györi Audi ETO KC in Hungary and one from SG BBM Bietigheim in Germany.

More importantly, though, is that these players have had plenty of time together in the past years, with Jensen relying heavily on the same core of players. Centre back Mia Rej will miss the tournament due to a knee injury and will be replaced by Michela Møller, which Jensen knows well from Esbjerg.

However, the recent Golden League friendly tournament showed some cracks in Denmark’s armour, with losses against Norway (29:27) and the Netherlands (30:22) bringing some questions that need to be answered before the start of the EHF EURO.

- Will they finally embrace pressure?

The path to a medal at the EHF EURO is far from easy and Denmark will face another Scandinavian side, Sweden, and two Balkan sides, Slovenia and Serbia, in the preliminary round. If they progress to the next phase, crunch games against Norway, Hungary or Croatia might follow, which definitely is not the easiest path to winning a medal.

The pressure will be surely on Denmark’s shoulders, as the EHF EURO is the moment that everybody is waiting for, with all the moves, passes, shots or decisions made in the game put well under the microscope and dissected. In the past, Denmark did really crumble under pressure, which is what Jensen worked for in the past years, trying to erase those moments when the Scandinavian side could not find their footing.

Moreover, Denmark will need to bring something out from their attack, but having two important backs out, like Mia Rej and Line Haugsted, will surely hamper their chances. It will all fall on Kristina Jørgensen’s shoulders, as the top scorer from the past season of the EHF European League Women has the best shot and is also the most creative player in the Scandinavian side right now.

Under the spotlight: Sandra Toft

No player has featured more times for the national team in this current Denmark squad than Sandra Toft. The 33-year-old goalkeeper has reached the peak of her career. She was named the All-star goalkeeper at the 2021 World Championship and is the IHF Female Player of the Year, while also delivering excellent performances at club level for Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC in 2022.

A good and experienced goalkeeper is worth her weight in gold in those type of tournaments, as underlined time and time again by Norway’s Katrine Lunde or France’s Amandine Leynaud in the past editions of the EHF EURO, therefore Denmark have a strong building block in Toft.

Toft is also a two-time All-star goalkeeper at the EHF EURO, in 2016 and 2020, when she saved 35% of the shots. But, more importantly, it is the value that Toft brings to the team with one-on-one saves in crunch moments, winning the mental battle with the opponents.

Did you know?

Denmark have always been a defence-first team, as their average number of goals conceded per match at the EHF EURO, 24.1, is only second in the history of the competition to Norway’s 21.9.

What the numbers say

98 – Denmark will become only the second team in history to play 100 matches at the EHF EURO, when they face Serbia in their second match of this edition, in Celje, Slovenia

Plays with heart: Althea Reinhardt

With a team that thrives in defence, it would be easy to pinpoint players like Mette Tranborg or Katrine Heindahl. But this time around, it’s Toft’s partner between the goal posts, Althea Reinhardt. Odense’s goalkeeper has made waves through Denmark when she was hit in the face by a ball at the previous World Championship, with the photo turned into a graffiti in Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital. She is surely a player that will always use her heart when she features on the court.

Past achievements

EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 15

Winners (3): 1994, 1996, 2002

Final (2): 1998, 2004

Denmark play against Sweden, Slovenia, and Serbia in preliminary round group B in Celje. Tickets available HERE.