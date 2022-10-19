Beach Handball Champions Cup returns

The eighth edition of the Beach Handball Champions Cup takes place this week in Porto Santo, Portugal, with 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams vying for the titles.

The line-up includes last year’s men’s and women’s champions CBMP Ciudad de Malaga and GRD LEÇA LOVE TILES. Teams from 11 nations will contest the men’s competition, and 10 nations are represented in the women’s competitors.

The tournament throws off at 13:30 local time (14:30 CEST) on Thursday 20 October with the first women’s matches. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and on the HomeofHandball Twitch channel.

There will also be live coverage on the Home of Handball social media channels – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – on all four days.

Click here for the men’s schedule and results, and click here for the women’s schedule and results.