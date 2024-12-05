Denmark stumble against Norway

Denmark stumble against Norway

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
05 December 2024, 22:25

The first day of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round in Vienna concluded with the rematch of the EHF EURO 2022 final and once again the Norway was the winning side (27:24).

Even though both teams produced great shots and showcased great defensive performances, the difference was made with Norway's excellent second half start. Led by Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, goalkeeper Silje Solberg-Østhassel, Norway prevailed in the battle of perfect streaks and remained unbeaten at the Women's EHF EURO 2024.

GROUP II

Denmark vs Norway 24:27 (12:13)

  • right from the start it was a battle between two fierce defences with Althea Reinhardt and Silje Solberg-Østhassel leading the way between the posts
  • most of Denmark's play in the first 15 minutes was going toward line player Rikke Iversen, who netted three to give her team an 8:6 lead; Norway relied more on back court players finding a right place to attack and score from six metres
  • Norway made a turnaround with a three-goal run and led 10:8 in the 22nd minute, benefitting from a period of power play
  • the crucial Norwegian run happened at the start of the second half, when they scored four times without reply in less than four minutes; Denmark had to wait for their first score in the second half for six minutes
  • even though Denmark kept pouncing and had opportunities following Anna Kristensen's saves, a few mistakes and Norway's fast pace made the gap too wide to narrow
  • two players netted five times for Norway – Kristine Breistøl and Henny Reistad – Andrea Aagot Hansen was Denmark's top scorer, netting six times

 

Goalkeeping greatness on show

Whether you look at Denmark or Norway one thing is clear – they both have exceptional goalkeeper duos. Silje Solberg-Østhassel produced amazing saves, saving clear shots and pushing her team to a significant lead at the start of the second half.

She kept on giving as she stooped 15 Danish attacks at 39 per cent save efficiency, with her teammate Katrine Lunde cheering from the bench as she returned to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 after taking a break for family reasons, but also saving one penalty shot.

But the game was far from boring on the other side as well as Denmark introduced the fans in Vienna to their solid duo, proving the trust Jesper Jensen put in them by not including Sandra Toft in the EHF EURO squad. Althea Reinhardt took the court for the first 30 minutes, saving seven shots at 39 per cent save efficiency, while Anna Kristensen saved two penalties. Kristensen continued to do her magic in the second half, ending with a total of eight saves (33 per cent).

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6598 UH
We missed a lot of chances in this the first half, even though we actually played for something and good, but we missed those 100 per cent chances. I also think that we could have had some penalties on some of the situations. So maybe looks a little bit worse than it actually was.
Helena Elver
Right back, Denmark
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6332 UH
We maybe did not have as much flow as we normally have, but of course, we were a bit prepared for that when it's against Denmark, because they know us really well and they are always prepared for the first pressure in our attack.
Henny Reistad
Centre back, Norway
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6047 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6471 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6103 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6550 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6242 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway ER10281 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway ER10349 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway ER10373 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway ER10252 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6667 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6662 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Hungary Vs. Montenegro 97A2939 AH
Previous Article Stellar Szemerey extends Hungary’s winning streak
20241205 EHF CL FUX SCP 21 11 54B
Next Article Paris, Aalborg and Berlin take important wins

Latest news

More News