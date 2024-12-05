Paris, Aalborg and Berlin take important wins

05 December 2024, 23:00

In their last international matches in 2024, Paris Saint-Germain and Aalborg were victorious in crucial away matches. Paris ended a series of defeats to intermediately pass Sporting by winning at Dinamo, while Aalborg past their opponents Szeged to level with Nantes on the second position.

In the last matches, Barça had a walk in the park against Zagreb, while Füchse Berlin won a thriller with constantly changing leads against Sporting.

GROUP A
Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 33:40 (14:21)

Raul Gonzalez once again triumphed over his former player (at Ciudad Real) and assistant coach (at Vardar), David Davis, this time in even more dominant fashion than in the reverse fixture in Paris (35:32). After back-to-back losses, PSG bounced back strongly, handing Dinamo their third consecutive defeat.

The match was evenly contested at 9:9, but PSG took control with a decisive 19:12 lead within 12 minutes, thanks to stellar saves from goalkeeper Jannick Green and a solid defensive effort. When Konrad Peleka scored to make it 26:16 - the first double-digit advantage - PSG had all but secured their seventh win.

The remaining 22 minutes saw both teams shift their focus to attack. Echoing their high-scoring win in Berlin (40:39), PSG once again tallied 40 goals on the road. Egyptian internationals stood out on both sides: Ali Zein scored eight for Dinamo, while Fathy Omar contributed eight for PSG, second only to Jakob Holm’s nine-goal performance.

We are doing a good job at the moment in the practices, I am satisfied until now but we have to get back to winning in the EHF Champions League. It is easy to support us or join a positive wave when we are winning, but tonight our fans proved that they are there when we lose, also. We have to keep giving them this excitement and willingness to come to our matches.
David Davis
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
Dinamo fans were amazing throughout the game, but we prevailed. We concentrated really well in the last phase of our attack, we shot precisely almost every time. It was important to kill the game early and not let the fans take over and give them energy. They nearly did it in the second half, but we were in control throughout the game. We kept playing our game.
Jacob Holm
Left back, Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR) 33:32 (21:19)

Dejan Milosavljev’s crucial save against Martim Costa’s final shot secured Füchse Berlin’s sixth group win in a nail-biting match. After three losses to Sporting earlier this year, including one in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Berlin finally took their revenge.

Füchse started strong, leading 10:6 and maintaining control until 18:14. A 3:0 Sporting run turned the tide at 23:22, and Berlin’s Matthes Langhoff saw red in the 49th minute as Füchse led 29:26. Sporting surged ahead 32:31 with the Costa brothers and Orri Freyr Þorkelsson leading the charge, but late goals from Nils Lichtlein and Fabian Wiede sealed Berlin’s win.

Despite missing Lasse Andersson, Berlin prevailed. Tim Freihöfer (10) and Mathias Gidsel (8) led the hosts, while Francisco and Martim Costa (7 each) and Þorkelsson (6) combined for 20 of Sporting’s 32 goals. Sporting remains ahead of Berlin in the standings with 13 points.

We could have led by five goals, but it was only two goals after 30 minutes. The start in the second half was not as we expected. We missed some clear shots. The red card against Matthes Langhoff was not good for us. Then we played with four left-handed players and managed it very well. I have never seen this before. We have put everything in the game and got the lead back in the end. Those are important two points in this group.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
It was a really though game between two strong teams and we deserve more than this result, but we have to accept it. This is handball: sometimes we have luck like in Lisbon in the last minutes but today it was not with us.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP

GROUP B
OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 30:32 (17:16)

After a 27:29 loss to Kolstad, the 30:32 defeat against Aalborg marked Szeged's second home loss to a Scandinavian team this season. Aalborg overtook the hosts in the standings and secured their second win over the Hungarian champions, following a narrow 29:28 victory at home. Despite 12 saves from goalkeeper Roland Mikler and 12 goals from new EHF Champions League top scorer Marko Sostaric (72 goals total), Szeged fell short in this crucial duel.

Aalborg claimed their fifth win in six matches, moving to 13 points - level with second-ranked Nantes. Szeged started strong, leading 10:6, but Aalborg equalised at 14:14. Powered by top scorers Jack Thurin and Thomas Arnoldsen, who each scored eight goals, the Danish champions surged after the break. A decisive 5:0 run from 25:26 to 30:26 sealed their victory. Szeged’s late comeback came too late to change the outcome.

Aalborg deserved the win. We weren’t sharp enough, and our opponent was last season’s Champions League finalist, so there’s no room for mistakes. Even when we were leading, they were breathing down our necks, and in the second half, they capitalised on our mistakes. Overall, we can be satisfied with the twelve points we’ve earned so far; we’re still in the race for the top two spots in the group.
Michael Apelgren
Head Coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
It was the toughest away game of the entire season, especially in this amazing atmosphere, which made things even harder for us. We played bravely and had more luck than the home team, and in the end, Landin’s saves were crucial for the victory.
Simon Dahl
Head Coach, Aalborg Håndbold

Barça (ESP) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 38:30 (23:16)

In stark contrast to their narrow 31:29 win in the reverse fixture, Barça had no trouble dismantling HC Zagreb. The Croatian side, missing Milos Kos, Zvonimir Srna (both suspended), and goalkeeper Matej Mandic (injured), struggled throughout and ended 2024 at the bottom of the group with their eighth defeat.

Barça, despite missing key players Dika Mem and Luis Frade due to injuries, dominated from the start, racing to a 7:2 lead within seven minutes. The defending champions maintained a steady margin of seven to nine goals for the rest of the game, cruising to their eighth victory and solidifying their place atop the group with 17 points.

Key to the win were Emil Nielsen, with 16 saves, and Melvyn Richardson, who scored 11 goals. For Zagreb, Timur Dibirov stood out as their top scorer with eight strikes.

I’m very satisfied with the work the players are putting in despite some recent injuries. We had a good game tonight. I’m happy with this first stint of the season. We are very close to the qualification and, looking the teams we have in the group, that tells we’re doing an excellent job.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
Due to the situation in the team, we had to bring new players from the Croatian league for today’s game. We did a lot of technical mistakes at the beginning and that built their lead. I’m more satisfied with what I saw in the second half.
Velimir Petkovic
Head coach, HC Zagreb

Thursday's action in Round 10

Main picture: © Heiko Voigt / Foto Lächler

