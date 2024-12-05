Paris, Aalborg and Berlin take important wins
In their last international matches in 2024, Paris Saint-Germain and Aalborg were victorious in crucial away matches. Paris ended a series of defeats to intermediately pass Sporting by winning at Dinamo, while Aalborg past their opponents Szeged to level with Nantes on the second position.
In the last matches, Barça had a walk in the park against Zagreb, while Füchse Berlin won a thriller with constantly changing leads against Sporting.
We are doing a good job at the moment in the practices, I am satisfied until now but we have to get back to winning in the EHF Champions League. It is easy to support us or join a positive wave when we are winning, but tonight our fans proved that they are there when we lose, also. We have to keep giving them this excitement and willingness to come to our matches.
Dinamo fans were amazing throughout the game, but we prevailed. We concentrated really well in the last phase of our attack, we shot precisely almost every time. It was important to kill the game early and not let the fans take over and give them energy. They nearly did it in the second half, but we were in control throughout the game. We kept playing our game.
We could have led by five goals, but it was only two goals after 30 minutes. The start in the second half was not as we expected. We missed some clear shots. The red card against Matthes Langhoff was not good for us. Then we played with four left-handed players and managed it very well. I have never seen this before. We have put everything in the game and got the lead back in the end. Those are important two points in this group.
It was a really though game between two strong teams and we deserve more than this result, but we have to accept it. This is handball: sometimes we have luck like in Lisbon in the last minutes but today it was not with us.
Aalborg deserved the win. We weren’t sharp enough, and our opponent was last season’s Champions League finalist, so there’s no room for mistakes. Even when we were leading, they were breathing down our necks, and in the second half, they capitalised on our mistakes. Overall, we can be satisfied with the twelve points we’ve earned so far; we’re still in the race for the top two spots in the group.
It was the toughest away game of the entire season, especially in this amazing atmosphere, which made things even harder for us. We played bravely and had more luck than the home team, and in the end, Landin’s saves were crucial for the victory.
I’m very satisfied with the work the players are putting in despite some recent injuries. We had a good game tonight. I’m happy with this first stint of the season. We are very close to the qualification and, looking the teams we have in the group, that tells we’re doing an excellent job.
Due to the situation in the team, we had to bring new players from the Croatian league for today’s game. We did a lot of technical mistakes at the beginning and that built their lead. I’m more satisfied with what I saw in the second half.