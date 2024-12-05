Paris, Aalborg and Berlin take important wins

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 33:40 (14:21)

Raul Gonzalez once again triumphed over his former player (at Ciudad Real) and assistant coach (at Vardar), David Davis, this time in even more dominant fashion than in the reverse fixture in Paris (35:32). After back-to-back losses, PSG bounced back strongly, handing Dinamo their third consecutive defeat.

The match was evenly contested at 9:9, but PSG took control with a decisive 19:12 lead within 12 minutes, thanks to stellar saves from goalkeeper Jannick Green and a solid defensive effort. When Konrad Peleka scored to make it 26:16 - the first double-digit advantage - PSG had all but secured their seventh win.

The remaining 22 minutes saw both teams shift their focus to attack. Echoing their high-scoring win in Berlin (40:39), PSG once again tallied 40 goals on the road. Egyptian internationals stood out on both sides: Ali Zein scored eight for Dinamo, while Fathy Omar contributed eight for PSG, second only to Jakob Holm’s nine-goal performance.