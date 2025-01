The 2023 World Championship saw an all-European podium, with Denmark beating France in the final — one year before France overturned the result in the title-deciding game at the EURO — and Spain taking the bronze medal ahead of Sweden. The same teams had also played the semi-finals at the previous World Championship and were the top four at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

France are the record winners of the Men’s World Championship, but no team had taken the trophy three times in a row until Denmark did so in 2023. There is one key difference for Denmark as they embark on their 2025 World Championship campaign however — it is the first major tournament for the side following the retirements of legends Mikkel Hansen (end of career) and Niklas Landin (national team only). The two were key in the three world titles won from 2019 to 2023, with Hansen named MVP of the 2019 and 2021 World Championships before his teammate Mathias Gidsel took the individual award in 2023.