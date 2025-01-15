“Class of 2024” to gather for sixth Respect Your Talent camp

The EHF launched the RYT initiative in 2019. Six years on, the project has evolved to a holistic talent support programme unique in European sport. Approximately 2,000 male and female players have been part of the RYT programme, which aims to help prepare talented athletes for the current and future demands of high-level handball.

The 2025 camp will see players from across Europe gather, after they stood out at the younger age category events in the summer of 2024 by being awarded either Player of the Match in a game at the EHF EURO or EHF Championships, or being named a member of one of the All-star Teams.

Specifically, the training sessions forming the camp will include the following:

Manage your journey (dual career)

Fuel your journey (nutrition)

Stabilise your journey (mental fitness)

Protect your journey (sports law and anti-doping)

Share your journey (interviews and social media)

Ambassadors — former and current top players — have a crucial role in the RYT programme, helping to shape the values and behaviours of the aspiring elite athletes by serving as role models on and off court and sharing their expertise and experience. Taking part in the 2025 camp will be long-time ambassadors Vid Kavticnik and Carlos Prieto, as well as new ambassadors Hans Lindberg, Viran Morros and Ljubomir Vranjes.