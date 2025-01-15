“Class of 2024” to gather for sixth Respect Your Talent camp

“The most inspiring players are not just game changers on the court but strong in life overall, combining peak performance, personality, and social awareness with a solid foundation for success beyond the game. This new generation of players is what Respect Your Talent aims to contribute to, and thus, is the basis for the selection of our ambassadors,” says Secretary General of the EHF Martin Hausleitner.
Access RYT anywhere through app and online sessions
The RYT app was launched with the goal of making the valuable content delivered through the programme available for all, aiming to help every young handball player take control of their own journey in the sport. Currently, the app offers 20 specialised training sessions covering the same topics that will be addressed in the upcoming camp: Dual career, mental fitness, media, anti-doping, sports law, and nutrition.
Developed by a team comprising world-class handball players and renowned experts, the app aims to equip aspiring athletes with strategies to navigate challenges across sports, education, and personal life. The app is accessible for free via the App Store and Google Play Store and is specifically recommended for players aged 16–21 years, their trainers and support staff.