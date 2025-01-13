EHF Champions League
EHF statement on Vipers Kristiansand
The European Handball Federation on Monday was informed by Vipers Kristiansand of the club's immediate bankruptcy, coming into effect on the day of the information.
The information also included that the club would withdraw from the EHF Champions League Women.
The EHF acknowledges the club's withdrawal. Competition-related and legal consequences resulting from Vipers' decision are now being dealt with and will be communicated in the next couple of days.