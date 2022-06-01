Job vacancy: Junior Associate – EHF EURO Events

The EHF EURO Events Junior Associate will be tasked with communicating with federations, assisting in draw events, especially with regard to the involvement of the participating delegations, and supporting the event and project management implementation, as well as being present at meetings/related activities and the event itself. The successful candidate shall be familiar with the needs of delegation preparing for, and participating in, an international sports event.

Furthermore, the coordination of hospitality, accommodation, and framework events prior to and during an EHF EURO constitutes a part of the responsibilities of the Junior Associate. The target is to meet and exceed the standards from event to event.

Fluency in English, skills for text creation, and experience in event management are required for this position. The ability to use event and project management software is desirable. Knowledge of the German language is to be regarded as advantageous.

Key tasks and responsibilities:

Permanent contact with participating delegations

Preparing and optimising the conditions for participating delegations

Support prior to and during the Head of Delegations Conference

Support prior to and during the Officials Conference

Communication with the National Federations

Operation of hospitality services

Accommodation management

Travel and transport management

Visa Administration and Data Control

Support and use of event and project management software

Creation of reports and minutes

Organisation of, and participation, in meetings

Person specification:

Strong command of the English language (written and spoken); flair for text creation

Event and Project management experience

Excellent organisational skills

Knowledge and interest in the sports industry

Innovative personality able to create and implement ideas

Good communications skills

Excellent computer skills, including MS Office, Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, pm software, Event Logistic Software, Photoshop, database reports, etc.

Self-motivated person who is able to work as part of a multinational team

Submitting an application

For more information or to apply for the EHF EURO Event Junior Associate position send your current CV and a motivation letter as to why you would like to work for the EHF EURO department and what you can bring to the role by email to: application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1. August 2022

Position: Full Time – 40 hours per week.

Please note that intensive working periods will occur in the months prior to the events; applicants are expected to be able and willing to travel regularly and for periods up to and over three weeks

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Yearly Gross Salary: EUR 35,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)

Organisation Description

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, i.e. EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organization of events, major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions Leagues as well as marketing and sponsorship.

The EHF EUROs are the flagship events of the EHF taking place biannually with a preparation period of approximately six years. The EHF EURO events team is responsible for preparing and coordinating the EHF EUROs together with the organising federations from the bidding procedure through to the final tournament. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.