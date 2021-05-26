Digital activations bring DELO EHF FINAL4 to life

The DELO EHF FINAL4 is just days away and fans anticipating the climax to the women’s European handball season can look forward to a weekend packed with new and engaging digital activations.



Having launched the first ever Home of Handball channel on Twitch last week, the festivities throw off on the streaming platform on Friday with the Remote FAN SHOW.



The Remote FAN SHOW will make its debut with a preview episode on the eve of the DELO EHF FINAL4 on Friday between 18:00 and 19:00 CEST.



The preview show will feature an interview with former Györ favourite Nycke Groot and Vipers’ Nerea Pena. The All-star Team will also be revealed during the show.



The programme will also be broadcast live from Budapest on Saturday and Sunday with Markus Floth welcoming players from all four teams onto the programme for a unique take on the DELO EHF FINAL4.



Floth will be joined in the studio by three-time EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus between 14:00 and 14:45 and 18:00 and 18:45 across both days of competition to preview and review all of the action and talk to the players who matter most. The show will also be screened on EHFTV and on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.



Essential pre-tournament reading



Before the big throw off, fans can read the official interactive magazine of the event which is now available to purchase and download.



Packed with exclusive interviews and containing detailed information on all four teams chasing the title, the magazine is a must read for any handball fan and can be purchased now via Google Play, at magazines.eurohandball.com and will soon be available on the App Store.



Priced at € 1.99, the magazine – which is in English and Hungarian – is more than just words on a page, with additional video and photographs bring the reading experience to life like never before.



The sights and sounds of the EHF FINAL4



Although a limited number of fans will be allowed in the arena for the big weekend, those watching the action unfold at home have a host of touch points to keep themselves engaged in the DELO EHF FINAL4.



Supporters can watch the post-match thoughts of the coaches and players live on YouTube at the post-match press conferences, while on Monday, a special edition of the EHFCL Weekly newsletter will feature an exclusive interview with one of the winning players.



If that was not enough to keep fans entertained, ahead of this weekend’s event, EHF Marketing unveiled the new official song of the EHF Champions League, Mesmerize, by JOIN7.



The song is the latest collaboration between EHF Marketing and German sound agency WESOUND and is based on the EHF brand sound. Listen to the new track here.