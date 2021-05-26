EHF Finals Men makes a big splash online

SC Magdeburg claiming their first European title in 14 years at the EHF Finals Men caught the imagination of handball fans with over one million impressions recorded over the weekend.

The first edition of the EHF European League Men came to a close last week, hosted by Rhein-Neckar Löwen in Mannheim, Germany.

And it was the hosts' superstar playmaker Andy Schmid who grabbed the spotlight on Saturday with a rocket of a shot reaching over 300,000 people on Instagram, which proved to be the most popular social platform for the event.

Magdeburg’s impressive title victory was spearheaded by an outstanding final performance by goalkeeper Jannick Green, who recorded 17 saves and was among the most popular figures on Facebook and Twitter.

With three Bundesliga teams in action, it is no surprise that there was plenty of attention in Germany, with the matches having significant figures on competitions’ broadcaster DAZN and also being aired in the news coverage of public channel ZDF to an audience on 8 million on Sunday and Monday.

ORLEN Wisla Plock did themselves proud in their first final tournament appearance and inspired also a significative audience on Eurosport, TV Broadcaster of the EHF European League in Poland.

The digital coverage of the event across EHFTV, eurohandball.com and the European League social media accounts played a big role in sharing the exciting conclusion to a fascinating season.