Dinamo edge thriller in Lisbon

An inspired exhibition by the goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad (12 saves) and an effective offensive duo (Dragos Hantaru and Razvan Gavriloaia) were largely at the heart of Dinamo’s third triumph in Group B.

GROUP B

Sporting CP (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 31:32 (12:17)

Dinamo Bucuresti managed their third win in Group B

Saeid Heidarirad made twelve saves during the game

Pedro Valdés scored seven goals for Sporting, Hantaru and Gavriloaia scored five goals each for Dinamo Bucuresti

Sporting narrowed the deficit in the second half, but Dinamo didn't let them find an equaliser

Romanians smile with so many emotions

In an extremely balanced game with drama until the last second, Dinamo Bucuresti managed to leave the João Rocha Pavilion with a victory. The Romanian side won by one goal and now has seven points in Group B of the EHF European League