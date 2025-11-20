Dinamo take first victory; Szeged equal biggest win ever

Dinamo take first victory; Szeged equal biggest win ever

20 November 2025, 22:45

Round 8 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 concluded on Thursday with Dinamo Bucuresti ending their series of defeats, the expected victories of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Füchse Berlin, and Orlen Wisla Plock consolidating their position on the group B table. 

  • the 29:28 win against Nantes was not only Dinamo Bucuresti's first victory ever against HBC, but their first win of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26
  • Szeged equalled their biggest win ever in the EHF Champions League, with a 35:20 result against HC Eurofarm Pelister; they recorded the same gap in a 39:24 victory against Bosna Sarajevo in 2007
  • Orlen Wisla Plock were the lucky but deserved winners in Gudme, where Przemyslaw Krajewski secured the 30:28 victory
  • like their domestic rivals SC Magdeburg the day before, Füchse Berlin kept their clean slate with their eighth victory — a 33:29 result against Sporting; the match winners were back Mathias Gidsel and goalkeeper Lasse Ludwig
  • as in the previous round, Berlin’s Danish duo of Gidsel and Lasse Andersson were outstanding, combining for 17 goals

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 29:28 (12:15)

H2H: 1-0-3
Top scorers: Calin Dedu 6/8, Haniel Langaro 6/9 (Dinamo Bucuresti), Noam Leopold 7/8 (HBC Nantes)

After seven consecutive defeats, Dinamo Bucuresti showed a sign of life and took their first victory in this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. The Romanian champions, who had lost the reverse fixture 35:28 last week, turned a half-time deficit around thanks to improvement in attack combined with a stronger defence. Both goalkeepers — Ionut Iancu (Bucuresti) and Ignacio Biosca (Nantes) — had a huge impact on the match and finished with 12 saves. The crucial period was when Dinamo turned a 16:19 deficit into a 23:20 advantage, allowing Nantes to score only once. Then the match went back and forth after a 3:0 run from Nantes, but the visitors could only level the result several times and not take the lead. Finally, Tom Pelayo secured Dinamo’s first points with the winners’ strike 46 seconds before the end. Dinamo are now equal with Kolstad on the group A ranking.

It was a tough game and we knew that. I am very happy that even though they had three goals ahead, we found solutions; we found our rhythm. We needed this win. Our goalkeeper Iancu was amazing, but I would really like to dedicate this win to our fans because they deserved it for always showing up and support.
Tom Pelayo
Right back, Dinamo Bucuresti
A frustrating defeat tonight. It was a match we didn’t start the right way, and we didn’t know how to play our game in this one. Their goalkeeper hurt us a lot. It wasn’t really in our plans to lose tonight and it’s painful. We hope to bounce back this weekend in the league, and we hope this will remain just a bump in the road.
Théo Avelange Demouge
Right wing, HBC Nantes

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 33:29 (16:13)

H2H: 4-0-3
Top scorers: Lasse Andersson 9/15 (Füchse Berlin), Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 8/11 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Mathias Gidsel is there when you need him — again the back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year and Champions League 2024/25 top scorer decided a match. Up to minute 44, the Danish shooter did not have that big of an impact. But then he scored three goals in a row, turning a score of 23:23 into 26:24, before finishing on eight strikes to top the overall season scorer list with now 77 goals. From that moment on, Berlin had control against their strong visitors, who had previously levelled the score several times. Besides Gidsel, young goalkeeper Lasse Ludwig was a key factor for the eighth win in the same number of matches, recording 16 saves. After the score of 6:6 and until the break, Berlin were constantly ahead, most of the time by three goals. They even pulled away to 19:14 four minutes into the second half. Then Sporting had their strongest period, with a 9:4 run for 23:23. But Gidsel came, saw and conquered — like in the close 38:37 away win in Lisbon last week.  

Compared to the first leg, it was a game that was more about defence. Both teams played physically and at a high tempo. We had a very strong goalkeeper today, who made the game easier for us and saved important shots. In the end, we managed to pull away at the back.
Matthes Langhoff
Left back, Füchse Berlin
We thought it is going to be tough. In both matches, there was not a lot between both teams. But Füchse are very strong; also they hold the same qualities over all the game. That was impressive. Some things we could have done better. It was a tough match. We are not happy with the loss.
Orri Freyr Þorkelsson
Left wing, Sporting Clube de Portugal

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 28:30 (13:17)

H2H: 4-1-4
Top scorers: Lasse Vilhelmsen 8/12 (GOG), Gergö Fazekas 6/9, Dawid Dawydzik 6/9 (Orlen Wisla Plock)

With the win in Gudme, Orlen Wisla Plock extended the gap to GOG to four points on the group B table, but the Polish champions had a tough nut to crack in Denmark. Though GOG were never ahead in the first half, the match was fully equal up to minute 16 and the score of 10:10, before Plock scored a 6:0 run. But nothing was decided, as the Danish side reduced the margin goal by goal, mainly driven by the eight strikes from their top scorer Lasse Vilhelmsen. It took until minute 46 for the hosts to finally level the score, at 22:22 — but always, when GOG were about to take the lead, Plock netted. 26:26 was the last equal score. After GOG centre back Óli Mittún scored for 29:28 to Plock in minute 59, Przemyslaw Krajewski ended GOG’s hopes of a draw with the final goal. With their fifth win in eight matches, Plock consolidated their third rank, while GOG remain in sixth position.

I think we played a strong game. We showed great fighting spirit by turning things around and getting the match on our terms after 10 tough minutes in the first half that put us behind. For large parts of the second half, we were in a position to take points. Salah Boutaf was outstanding in goal, but we made a few costly mistakes at the end, and they hurt us.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
It was a tough match, as it always is against Danish teams. First of all, congratulations to my teammates. Credit to GOG as well — they played very well and maybe even deserved more. In the end, we were a bit luckier, and those two points can by very important for us in the long run.
Mirko Alilovic
Goalkeeper, Orlen Wisla Plock

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 35:20 (14:9)

H2H: 3-0-1
Top scorers: Lazar Kukic 7/9, Sebastian Frimmel 7/9 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Dejan Manaskov 3/5, Alem Hadzic 3/4, Petar Atanasijevikj 3/4 (HC Eurofarm Pelister)

Right from the start, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged were out for revenge after the unlucky, buzzer-beating 25:24 defeat last week in Bitola in the reverse fixture. Backed by an incredible performance from veteran goalkeeper Roland Mikler, who saved 19 shots at almost 53%, the hosts left no doubt which team would win. In attack, Sebastian Frimmel and Lazar Kukic were on fire, combining for 14 goals. The key to success was the flying 10:4 start, as Eurofarm Pelister only netted four times in the opening 18 minutes. The Macedonian champions reduced the gap to 12:9 for Szeged, but another 9:2 run for the score of 20:11 in minute 38 made the decision in the one-sided encounter. Despite the defeat, seventh-ranked Eurofarm Pelister are still just two points below their nearest rivals on the table, Paris and GOG.

These are the beauties of our beloved sport — by changing small things, big differences can emerge. We have come through a very difficult period; things haven’t been working either on or off the court recently. We have never had this many injured players, but I’m happy that after two frustrating weeks our key players performed well again. I must also mention the young guys — we were finally able to give them playing time, and they contributed a lot to this win.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
It felt good to return to Szeged; I spent four wonderful years here. It was great to see the fans and friends again. As for the match, we simply weren’t strong enough today. Our defence didn’t come together, and Roland Mikler had an outstanding day. Our difficulties are visible, and we need to work on them.
Nik Henigman
Left back, HC Eurofarm Pelister
