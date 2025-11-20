H2H: 4-0-3

Top scorers: Lasse Andersson 9/15 (Füchse Berlin), Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 8/11 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Mathias Gidsel is there when you need him — again the back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year and Champions League 2024/25 top scorer decided a match. Up to minute 44, the Danish shooter did not have that big of an impact. But then he scored three goals in a row, turning a score of 23:23 into 26:24, before finishing on eight strikes to top the overall season scorer list with now 77 goals. From that moment on, Berlin had control against their strong visitors, who had previously levelled the score several times. Besides Gidsel, young goalkeeper Lasse Ludwig was a key factor for the eighth win in the same number of matches, recording 16 saves. After the score of 6:6 and until the break, Berlin were constantly ahead, most of the time by three goals. They even pulled away to 19:14 four minutes into the second half. Then Sporting had their strongest period, with a 9:4 run for 23:23. But Gidsel came, saw and conquered — like in the close 38:37 away win in Lisbon last week.