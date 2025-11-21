The EHF EURO throws off with the first four matches on Thursday 15 January. The seven-day preliminary round in Herning, Oslo, Malmö, and Kristianstad runs through Tuesday 21 January, before the tournament heads into the main round (see full match schedule).





Group A (Herning)

Germany, Spain, Austria, Serbia

Get ready for a rematch of the 2016 final, when Germany earned their second European title by beating Spain — who then went on to win the next two editions, in 2018 and 2020. Spain missed out on the semi-finals in 2024 after having appeared in the medal matches for six straight EHF EUROs. Austria and Germany share a tantalising rivalry, while Serbia will be fired up to stage any surprise.

Group B (Herning)

Denmark, Portugal, North Macedonia, Romania

Is this finally Denmark's year again? The EHF EURO co-hosts, Olympic gold medallists and four-time reigning world champions have been chasing since 2012 what would be their third European title. They are up against Portugal, who have now firmly arrived among the top handball nations, reaching the worlds' semi-finals last January. The challenge for both comes from (South-)Eastern Europe, with North Macedonia and Romania as strong opposition.

Group C (Oslo)

France, Norway, Czechia, Ukraine

In 2024, France ended a 10-year wait for their fourth EHF EURO title. Now, can they make it two in a row? The record six-time world champions will be aware of the obstacles in their group. Norway, the 2016 semi-finalists and 2020 bronze medallists, know what it takes to go deep into the tournament. Both France and Norway know that Czechia and Ukraine can be tricky stumble stones on any given day.