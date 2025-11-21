Six groups, 24 teams: here are the early highlights of the Men's EHF EURO 2026

Six groups, 24 teams: here are the early highlights of the Men's EHF EURO 2026

EHF / Eric Willemsen
21 November 2025, 12:30

The countdown to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 is running — and it is running fast. The tournament in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway starts in just under eight weeks, as 24 teams are eager to chase Pure Greatness. But before anyone can even start dreaming of lifting the trophy on 1 February, they will have to come through a challenging preliminary round. Here is an overview of what the fans can look forward to in each of the six groups.

The EHF EURO throws off with the first four matches on Thursday 15 January. The seven-day preliminary round in Herning, Oslo, Malmö, and Kristianstad runs through Tuesday 21 January, before the tournament heads into the main round (see full match schedule).

Group A (Herning)
Germany, Spain, Austria, Serbia

Get ready for a rematch of the 2016 final, when Germany earned their second European title by beating Spain — who then went on to win the next two editions, in 2018 and 2020. Spain missed out on the semi-finals in 2024 after having appeared in the medal matches for six straight EHF EUROs. Austria and Germany share a tantalising rivalry, while Serbia will be fired up to stage any surprise.

Group B (Herning)
Denmark, Portugal, North Macedonia, Romania

Is this finally Denmark's year again? The EHF EURO co-hosts, Olympic gold medallists and four-time reigning world champions have been chasing since 2012 what would be their third European title. They are up against Portugal, who have now firmly arrived among the top handball nations, reaching the worlds' semi-finals last January. The challenge for both comes from (South-)Eastern Europe, with North Macedonia and Romania as strong opposition.

Group C (Oslo)
France, Norway, Czechia, Ukraine

In 2024, France ended a 10-year wait for their fourth EHF EURO title. Now, can they make it two in a row? The record six-time world champions will be aware of the obstacles in their group. Norway, the 2016 semi-finalists and 2020 bronze medallists, know what it takes to go deep into the tournament. Both France and Norway know that Czechia and Ukraine can be tricky stumble stones on any given day.

Group D (Oslo)
Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Switzerland

In what is arguably the hardest-to-predict group, Slovenia hope to relive some two-decade-old memories as they aim for their first EHF EURO medal since losing the 2004 final against Germany. They face three opponents who have not taken home any silverware from major handball championships so far — which is no indication for their strength, though, as the Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Switzerland have the potential to keep up with any opponents.

Group E (Malmö)
Sweden, Croatia, Netherlands, Georgia

Four years after lifting the trophy, Sweden will enter their home EHF EURO on tiptoe. The record five-time European champions are aware that a challenging group is awaiting them. Most notably Croatia, the 2020 runners-up, who reached the final of the World Championship last January. The Netherlands can beat any opponent on a strong day, and Georgia are relishing their role as dangerous underdogs.

Group F (Kristianstad)
Hungary, Iceland, Poland, Italy

It only seems a matter of time before Hungary live up to their billing again, 40 years since their silver medal from the 1986 worlds. Iceland and Poland head into a rematch of their EHF EURO 2010 bronze medal match, won by Iceland. And what about Italy, finally back at an EHF EURO, having qualified for the first time after hosting the event in 1998? Their main round spot at the 2025 worlds indicates their recent progression.

Book tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 now

The preliminary round will provide handball fans with an unforgettable week, full of drama and excitement, as all teams are aiming for the next step towards Pure Greatness — the tournament's official tagline.

Tickets for all venues of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 are available here.

 

all photos © kolektiff

