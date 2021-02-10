Disciplinary Commission fines Jesper Jensen

The Women's EHF EURO 2020 Disciplinary Commission has reached its decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against the Danish Coach, Jesper Jensen, with regard to the derogatory remarks he made towards the EHF referees during his interview following the bronze medal match of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

In this regard, the disciplinary commission has imposed a fine of €1,000 on Jensen after considering that the remarks made in the media may bring handball and the EHF into disrepute.

An appeal may be filed within seven days.