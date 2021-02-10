On-court training in times of Covid-19

Luisa Estriga, Assistant Professor and member of the University Handball Teachers group of the EHF, has devised and written an informative set of safe and socially distanced training regimes aimed at children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes at a time when children and youngsters all over the world have had their physical and sport practice severely disrupted with clubs, academies, sporting associations and federations struggling to cope with repeated closures and re-openings, and transitions.

In her work, outlined in full in the document below, Estriga, introduces and explains various training routines for young handball players to practise in safe and socially distanced environments.

The work is accompanied by four clips further explaining the training methods which you can watch on our Activities YouTube channel, below.

To read the paper’s methodology and summary, download the pdf below.