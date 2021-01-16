Dmitrieva and Ilina propel CSKA past Dortmund

CSKA made it two wins out of two for 2021 in the DELO EHF Champions League.

While the victory against Brest Bretagne Handball last week had been extremely hard-fought, 25:24, this time the Russian team won by a bigger margin, 35:28 against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 35:28 (19:12)

CSKA climbed into second place in the group with 15 points after nine matches after their fourth straight home win

Kelly Vollebregt opened the score, but it was Dortmund’s only lead in 60 minutes as the German side suffered a sixth defeat in a row

19 goals in the first half and 35 in the entire match were new records for CSKA in their debut DELO EHF Champions League season

driven by Inger Smits and Tessa van Zijl in attack, Dortmund cut the deficit to four goals, 27:23 midway through the second half, but the home side did not panic

CSKA’s Ekaterina Ilina was the top scorer of the match with nine goals, Darya Dmitrieva added seven

Two debutants, different results

Both sides are playing their first DELO EHF Champions League season, yet their results have been very different.

While CSKA are definitely aiming high, Dortmund have lost eight of their nine group matches. No wonder that CSKA won both their mutual encounters, even if their 29:28 win away from home required a stroke of luck.