17:54

There were also celebrations for Mie Højlund tonight - it was the centre back's 150th game for Odense. She joined the club in 2018 from Randers HK. She's still only 23 so can hope for a long career ahead!

17:32 | FULL-TIME ODENSE HÅNDBOLD 32:32 GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC

Remarkably, the match ends with another direct free throw - this time for Odense. Lois Abbingh fails to net and the match ends in a 32:32 draw. It's a good result for Odense, who can thank their left back Abbingh in particular for much of the success. She's awarded Player of the Match after scoring 11 goals and assisting in several more.

Györ would have had a better day if their goalkeepers had been on better form. Laura Glauser replaced Silje Solberg later on after Solberg had previously replaced Amandine Leynaud, but none of them made a true impact and overall save efficiency was poor.

FULL-TIME BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 28:28 BUDUCNOST

Brest can thank an improved Sandra Toft in the second half and five goals from Ana Gros and Pauline Coatanea for their draw tonight. It was a much better second half from the hosts and they rescue a point.

FULL-TIME HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 25:27 SCM RAMNICU VALCEA

Valcea hold on for a great first win in the bottom-of-the-table clash. Even nine goals by Podravka's Dejana Milosavljevic wasn't enough to give the Croatian club the win.



17:23

Brest have drawn level with Buducnost at 27:27! A remarkable comeback from the French club in the second half. In Odense, it's 32:21 to the hosts ...



17:20

Under five minutes to play and Györ have closed up to 30:32 in this thrilling MOTW! Odense are now battling hard to keep the edge as the clock runs down.

17:16

Here's a moment from earlier in the MOTW as Odense attacked early in the second half.



17:14

Odense are maintaining their lead over Györ with less than 10 minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Brest have fought hard and now trail Buducnost 25:26, while Valcea still lead Podravka, 23:21.

17:03

Odense have pulled out to a 27:23 lead after a strong period, led by several goals from Lois Abbingh. Althea Reinhardt is in goal for the hosts and has saved all three shots that have come her way too, helping making the difference. Could Odense be on course to surprise Györ?

16:57

The second halves are all underway. It's still close in the MOTW - now 22:22 between Odense and Györ. Brest have a four-goal deficit to make up against Buducnost, and Valcea lead Podravka 19:16.

Here's a lovely in-flight goal by Itana Grbic for Buducnost shortly before the half-time buzzer in their match.



16:50

Here's that successful direct free throw by Eduarda Amorim - not many of these get past the opposing wall!



16:40 | HALF-TIME ODENSE HÅNDBOLD 18:17 GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC

Odense almost took a two-goal lead into the break, but Eduarda Amorim successfully got a direct free throw awarded on the buzzer over Silje Solberg's head to make it 18:17 to the hosts. At this stage it's impossible to predict a winner in what is proving to be a brilliant MOTW.

HALF-TIME BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 11:18 BUDUCNOST

It's not going Brest's way at all. They've closed the gap on Buducnost several times, only for the visitors to re-open the lead. Jovanka Radicevic, Itana Grbic and Nikolina Vukcevic have all scored four times for Buducnost, while Barbara Arenhart is performing in goal.

HALF-TIME HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 13:15 SCM RAMNICU VALCEA

Valcea continue to lead Podravka, although the hosts have managed to close up a bit. Remember Valcea are yet to win a match this season.

16:28

A few shots missed by both teams in the MOTW and a few shots saved - Silje Solberg has replaced Amandine Leynaud in the Györ goal now and has stopped two shots. Györ lead 15:14 after a period of intense back-and-forth play.

16:22

Things continue to go well for Valcea, who lead Podravka 9:5.



16:17

Odense are intermittently playing seven-on-six in attack - it's cost them one goal already when Stine Oftedal took advantage and Tess Wester failed to get back on court quickly enough. But it's also giving Györ a few issues. Lois Abbingh nets a penalty and it's 11:10 to the hosts.

16:12

Odense and Györ have two of the best goalkeepers in the world in the shape of Tess Wester and Amandine Leynaud, but neither of them are having any luck so far. Wester's saved two shots, and Leynaud none at all. It's 8:8 with 13 minutes played.

In Brest, Buducnost have had an excellent start and lead 6:4. Valcea also lead their hosts, Podravka, 6:4.

16:09

Former Györ player Nycke Groot makes it 5:5 at eight minutes and then its's Freja Cohrt with her third goal to give Odense the lead for the first time. Both teams are playing quickly with no time lost.

16:07

And we're off! Györ won an early penalty which Veronica Kristiansen netted, and they now lead 5:3. Eduarda Amorim and Freja Cohrt have both scored twice already - this could be a high-scoring match as less than seven minutes have been played.

15:57

