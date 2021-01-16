Vipers remain undefeated after win in Bucharest

With a successful visit to Romania, Vipers remain one of the two teams to not taste defeat in the DELO EHF Champions League this season.

The two teams were close in the standings, though, as CSM were only three points ahead of Vipers before round 11.

In the previous confrontation between the two sides, Vipers won 30:25 at home.

"It is always nice to be back in Bucharest. It was a nice feeling. I am very happy with the result and I think our team performed well the whole 60 minutes.

"Maybe the difference was unexpected in the end but I think we played a very good game all around," said Nora Mork, who moved from CSM to Kristiansand last summer.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROM) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 22:29 (9:14)

with the exception of Cristina Neagu, Bucharest’s offence was powerless in the first half, while Vipers were firing on all cylinders. The Norwegian side took a five-goal lead during the first half

Vipers did not slow down after the break, going nine goals ahead on the scoreboard despite rotating their bench

Cristina Neagu scored ten for CSM, while two players netted five times for Vipers - Jana Knedlikova and Nora Mork

after winning the first leg at home by five, Vipers enjoyed tonight a second victory against Buch

Vipers are now level in third place with Metz and FTC, only one point behind Bucarest.

Katrine Lunde, queen of the Vipers castle

With her seven saves at 39 per cent, the Vipers goalkeeper was key in her team opening up a substantial lead.

But she did not slow her rhythm down after the break, with only Cristina Neagu able to get past her.

When you have got such a wall behind you, it is of course easier to score easy goals on fast breaks, and that is exactly what the Norwegian side did today to secure the win.