Perfect start for Iceland

Iceland head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson must be very pleased with his team’s performance against an Italian side with fighting spirit and an unconventional defensive approach. His team had to shake off their nerves in the first quarter of the match, but their reaction was impressive.

A 14:5 run from minute 15 until half-time paved the way for a dominant victory in their EHF EURO opener.

Goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson has announced himself at the tournament with three saves from the penalty line (60 per cent), while Janus Daði Smárason, Ómar Ingi Magnússon, and Gísli Kristjánsson combined for 21 goals.