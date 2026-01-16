Dominant Iceland cruise to record win against Italy
The opening match of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 group F in Kristianstad proved to be a historic one. Italy made their return to the European championships after 28 years — but it was Iceland who went away celebrating, after collecting their biggest EHF EURO victory ever (39:26).
However, Italy started well, making the Icelandic defence uncomfortable with their well-organised 3:3 defence, giving the returners plenty to work on for their next match against Hungary.
It was a good game, a hard game. They play a different style of handball, they play really fast and every goal we scored they came running back and tried to get a quick goal. So it was quite tough. We prepared well and executed our game plan really well, got some easy goals and won the game like that.
It was very emotional, and a childhood dream about this. We tried to make everyone proud, trying to show what makes this team special. It was a very special moment.