Dominant Iceland cruise to record win against Italy

EHF / Tim Dettmar
16 January 2026, 19:50

The opening match of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 group F in Kristianstad proved to be a historic one. Italy made their return to the European championships after 28 years — but it was Iceland who went away celebrating, after collecting their biggest EHF EURO victory ever (39:26).

However, Italy started well, making the Icelandic defence uncomfortable with their well-organised 3:3 defence, giving the returners plenty to work on for their next match against Hungary.

GROUP F

Iceland vs Italy 39:26 (21:12)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Janus Daði Smárason 8/10 (Iceland), Leo Prantner 7/9 (Italy)
Goalkeeper saves: Viktor Hallgrímsson 6/26, Björgvin Páll Gústavsson 0/5 (both Iceland); Domenico Ebner 8/37, Pau Panitti 4/13) (both Italy)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Janus Daði Smárason

  • as expected, Italy started the match with their 3:3 defence, making life hard for the Icelandic offence and keeping the match tied after 14 minutes (7:7)
  • after that, Ómar Ingi Magnússon, Gísli Kristjánsson, and Janus Daði Smárason were able to make better use of the space in between the Italian defenders to extend the lead to five goals after 20 minutes (12:7)
  • Italy head coach Bob Hanning tried to stabilise his defence by switching to a 6:0 formation, but that did not stop Iceland scoring; every Italian technical fault resulted in a goal on the other end of the court
  • the scoreline stayed at eight to 10 goals’ difference throughout most of the second half
  • Leo Prantner’s fifth goal of the match to make it 30:21 after 45 minutes is a contender for best goals of this round; an in-flight goal behind his back made the whole arena gasp in awe
  • even though Italy never stopped fighting, they had to endure a red card against left back Christian Manojlovic, who hit Iceland defender Ýmir Örn Gíslason in the face as he tried to break through

Perfect start for Iceland

Iceland head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson must be very pleased with his team’s performance against an Italian side with fighting spirit and an unconventional defensive approach. His team had to shake off their nerves in the first quarter of the match, but their reaction was impressive.

A 14:5 run from minute 15 until half-time paved the way for a dominant victory in their EHF EURO opener.

Goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson has announced himself at the tournament with three saves from the penalty line (60 per cent), while Janus Daði Smárason, Ómar Ingi Magnússon, and Gísli Kristjánsson combined for 21 goals.

It was a good game, a hard game. They play a different style of handball, they play really fast and every goal we scored they came running back and tried to get a quick goal. So it was quite tough. We prepared well and executed our game plan really well, got some easy goals and won the game like that.
Viktor Hallgrímsson
Goalkeeper, Iceland
It was very emotional, and a childhood dream about this. We tried to make everyone proud, trying to show what makes this team special. It was a very special moment.
Davide Bulzamini
Left back, Italy
