Portugal set scoring record against Romania in group B opener
The flying Portuguese secured a high-scoring win against Romania in the opening match of group B at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning and collected their maiden points at the Men's EHF EURO 2026.
Portugal set a new record for most goals scored in a single match in their EHF EURO history. On the other hand, Romania set a negative record and conceded 40 goals for the first time in their EHF EURO history.
It was the best way to start a big tournament. It’s not hard to start like this, to change the mentality. We did our job, the first half was better than the second.
We played against an amazing team. We made ourselves the game complicated, because it’s hard and almost impossible to run against with a score with a team like Portugal. We made too many mistakes in the first half, after we had really good moments in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.