The flying Portuguese secured a high-scoring win against Romania in the opening match of group B at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning and collected their maiden points at the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

Portugal set a new record for most goals scored in a single match in their EHF EURO history. On the other hand, Romania set a negative record and conceded 40 goals for the first time in their EHF EURO history.