Dortmund, Dijon and Fredrikstad earn valuable points

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
09 February 2025, 19:50

BV Borussia Dortmund spearheaded the EHF European League Women action on Sunday as the German club recorded a win against Ikast Håndbold in the highlight match to leave all four teams in group B with a chance to reach the quarter-finals.

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball cruised past Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in France, which leaves the Hungarian club at the bottom of group C and out of the race for the knockout stage. 

Last but not least, Fredrikstad Ballklubb dominated against Super Amara Bera Bera in Norway and avenged last weekend's defeat in group D, with both teams on equal points after round 4.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP B

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 30:27 (12:10)

With the black and yellow facing the threat of falling out of the race to reach the quarter-finals with an eventual defeat to Ikast Håndbold, BV Borussia Dortmund displayed an impressive performance to secure a crucial victory. The squad led by Hendrikus Groener dictated the tempo of the match from start to finish and did not let the Danish club mount a comeback, even though Ikast Håndbold came close at the start of the second half. However, the immense goalkeeper Sarah Wachter denied the shots from Ikast's stars time after time by making 18 saves and recording a 40 per cent save efficiency, while at the other end of the court Dana Bleckmann scored six goals and was Dortmund's top scorer.

 

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP C

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 38:29 (19:18)

GROUP D

Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) 33:24 (18:10)

Main photo © Wolfgang Stummbillig

