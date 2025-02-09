Dortmund, Dijon and Fredrikstad earn valuable points

BV Borussia Dortmund spearheaded the EHF European League Women action on Sunday as the German club recorded a win against Ikast Håndbold in the highlight match to leave all four teams in group B with a chance to reach the quarter-finals.

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball cruised past Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in France, which leaves the Hungarian club at the bottom of group C and out of the race for the knockout stage.

Last but not least, Fredrikstad Ballklubb dominated against Super Amara Bera Bera in Norway and avenged last weekend's defeat in group D, with both teams on equal points after round 4.