EHF Champions League

Dortmund earn point at FTC’s expense

EHF / Adrian Costeiu11 September 2021, 18:30

With plenty of experience, more depth and seemingly a team with better chemistry, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria appeared to hold all the cards against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

However, the German champions proved that they belong in the DELO EHF Champions League, taking a 25:25 draw in the first game of the season.

GROUP A
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:25 (12:14)

  • FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria remain winless in their first EHF Champions League game of the season since 2015/16
  • the German side recorded only their second draw in the DELO EHF Champions League, while FTC failed to secure their 97th win in the competition
  • German back Emily Bolk was FTC’s best scorer, with six goals, but her last shot was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Yara Ten Holte with one second to go
  • the hosts enjoyed a superb game from back Alicia Grijseels, who scored nine goals, her finest performance in the DELO EHF Champions League
  • Dortmund will travel to Buducnost for the next round; FTC will try to secure their first win at home, against Podravka

 

A winning celebration

After a hard-fought game, Borussia Dortmund celebrated the draw like a win. While Dortmund did not reclaim the lead after the 25th minute, FTC never stretched their lead to more than three goals.

The hosts’ pitch-perfect game plan frustrated FTC in defence, denying the Hungarian side their first round 1 win since they beat Podravka in the 2015/16 season.

In the beginning we showed some nerves. It was the first Champions League game for many of our players. In the second half we believed in ourselves and gained confidence. I am really proud of our team.
Yara Ten Holte
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
