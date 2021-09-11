Dortmund earn point at FTC’s expense

With plenty of experience, more depth and seemingly a team with better chemistry, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria appeared to hold all the cards against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

However, the German champions proved that they belong in the DELO EHF Champions League, taking a 25:25 draw in the first game of the season.

GROUP A

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:25 (12:14)

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria remain winless in their first EHF Champions League game of the season since 2015/16

the German side recorded only their second draw in the DELO EHF Champions League, while FTC failed to secure their 97th win in the competition

German back Emily Bolk was FTC’s best scorer, with six goals, but her last shot was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Yara Ten Holte with one second to go

the hosts enjoyed a superb game from back Alicia Grijseels, who scored nine goals, her finest performance in the DELO EHF Champions League

Dortmund will travel to Buducnost for the next round; FTC will try to secure their first win at home, against Podravka

A winning celebration

After a hard-fought game, Borussia Dortmund celebrated the draw like a win. While Dortmund did not reclaim the lead after the 25th minute, FTC never stretched their lead to more than three goals.

The hosts’ pitch-perfect game plan frustrated FTC in defence, denying the Hungarian side their first round 1 win since they beat Podravka in the 2015/16 season.