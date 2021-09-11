Rostov enjoy buoyant fresh start

It was not a dominating win, but it was a job well done for Rostov-Don, who are the early leaders of group A of the DELO EHF Champions League after a 26:24 win against Brest Bretagne Handball.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 26:24 (16:13)

after influential backs Ana Gros and Isabelle Gulldén's departure from the French champions in the summer, the Russian side took advantage of Brest's roster changes

Brest took the lead in the ninth minute, 4:3, but from that moment on Rostov-Don carved their way to an opening round victory

missing right back Anna Vyakhireva, who took a sabbatical year, Rostov-Don relied on Yaroslava Frolova and Grace Zaadi Duena, as the pair of centre backs combined for 11 goals

one of the best attacks in the competition in the past two seasons, Brest only mustered 24 goals – their lowest amount in a game since October 2020

Rostov travel to CSM Bucuresti next week, while Brest host Team Esbjerg

Worrying signs for Brest

Fresh starts are always difficult, but Rostov started this season better than last season's runners-up. Despite Djurdjina Jaukovic and Kalidiatou Niakate combining for 11 goals, Brest looked weaker in attack and will need plenty of time to improve their chemistry this season. A daunting and challenging season may lie ahead for Brest.