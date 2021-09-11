EHF Champions League
Flawless start propels Podravka to big win over Buducnost
It could not have looked easier for HC Podravka Vegeta as they convincingly beat Buducnost 29:22 in their maiden group A game of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 season on Saturday evening in Croatia.
GROUP A
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 29:22 (22:12)
- Podravka’s 9:1 run between the seventh and 16th minute, spurred by back Dejana Milosavljevic, gave them a 14:6 lead and effectively decided the game
- after scoring 22 goals in the first half, Podravka’s attack efficiency dipped from 83 per cent to 60 per cent at full-time
- Croatian backs Larissa Kalaus and Dejana Milosavljevic were joint top scorers for Podravka, with six goals each
- Buducnost have lost six of their last eight games in the DELO EHF Champions League, yet they may have uncovered a gem in Russian back Valeriia Maslova, who scored eight goals
- Podravka will be looking to extend their winning run in the away match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria next week, while Buducnost host BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
Heavy defeat exposes Buducnost’s woes
After losing wings Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic and backs Milena Raicevic, Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau, it looked like it could be a tough season for Buducnost.
Indeed, this young Buducnost side, which has the lowest average age in the competition at 21.8 years old, appears as though they have plenty to learn after a heavy loss against Podravka, who only won two games last season.
I am proud of my team and the way we played the first half. There are a lot of new players in our team and we should build the system from there. Like the coach said in the second half, we had a little bit less aggressive defence and I think that was the reason (why) we played the second half.