Flawless start propels Podravka to big win over Buducnost

It could not have looked easier for HC Podravka Vegeta as they convincingly beat Buducnost 29:22 in their maiden group A game of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 season on Saturday evening in Croatia.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 29:22 (22:12)

Podravka’s 9:1 run between the seventh and 16 th minute, spurred by back Dejana Milosavljevic, gave them a 14:6 lead and effectively decided the game

minute, spurred by back Dejana Milosavljevic, gave them a 14:6 lead and effectively decided the game after scoring 22 goals in the first half, Podravka’s attack efficiency dipped from 83 per cent to 60 per cent at full-time

Croatian backs Larissa Kalaus and Dejana Milosavljevic were joint top scorers for Podravka, with six goals each

Buducnost have lost six of their last eight games in the DELO EHF Champions League, yet they may have uncovered a gem in Russian back Valeriia Maslova, who scored eight goals

Podravka will be looking to extend their winning run in the away match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria next week, while Buducnost host BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Heavy defeat exposes Buducnost’s woes

After losing wings Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic and backs Milena Raicevic, Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau, it looked like it could be a tough season for Buducnost.

Indeed, this young Buducnost side, which has the lowest average age in the competition at 21.8 years old, appears as though they have plenty to learn after a heavy loss against Podravka, who only won two games last season.