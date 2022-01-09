GROUP A



HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 24:32 (10:17)

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund made an important step to clinching a play-off berth, after snatching their fourth win of the season

a nine-save first half from Dortmund’s goalkeeper Yara ten Holte, made the difference between the two sides

the 17 goals scored by the German champions in the first half were only one shy of their record tally in the DELO EHF Champions League, set against Buducnost, in September 2021

Dutch pair Merel Freriks and Laura van der Heijden were the driving force for Dortmund, combining for 11 goals in the German side’s clear win, their largest ever away win in the European premium competition

Dortmund improved their overall winning percentage in the DELO EHF Champions League to 32%, securing eight wins in the 25 games they have played in the competition

Podravka are on an eight-game losing streak, with their last win in the DELO EHF Champions League coming in the first game of the season, against Buducnost BEMAX, on 11 September 2021

The German side opened a seven-point gap ahead of the last two teams in the standings, Buducnost BEMAX and Podravka, with only five games to go in the group phase

Dortmund take full advantage of Podravka’s woes



With only one win in the past five games, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund were starting to crumble under the pressure of the DELO EHF Champions League, falling down the standings after a flawless start to the group phase.



However, the start of 2022 was exactly what the German champions needed, as they went clear from the start, and enjoyed a good 59% shooting efficiency to down Podravka, 32:24. It was the eighth consecutive loss for the Croatian side, who are looking increasingly under pressure to qualify and are edging closer to their record losing streak of 14 games, set between 2020 and 2021.