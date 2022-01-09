Spectator update for EHF EURO 2022 matches in Slovakia

EHF EURO
Spectator update for EHF EURO 2022 matches in SlovakiaNEWS: Additional information for fans wishing to attend matches in Bratislava and Kosice has been released
Following the announcement that for EHF EURO 2022 matches in Slovakia an arena capacity of 25% has been confirmed, the Slovakian organising committee for the championship has provided the following details for fans visiting the matches in Bratislava and Kosice.
- Every ticket bought remains valid. For some days, ticket sales have stopped; for other days there are still tickets available.
- The maximum capacity for the Ondrej Nepela Aréna in Bratislava is 2,500; for the Steel Arena in Kosice it is 2,080
- Every fan wishing to attend the matches in either Bratislava or Kosice must be either vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Recovered but not vaccinated people can enter Slovakian arenas within 180 days of recovery from Covid-19. Sufficient proof must be provided upon entry.
- The status of being either vaccinated or recovered applies for every spectator older than 12 years and 2 months. Wearing an FFP2 mask is mandatory for everyone.
- Every spectator must complete a contact form and provide this form upon entry to the arena. The contact form can be downloaded HERE (Additional forms will be available at the arena).
- Additional requirements, i.e. whether it will be necessary to also have a valid negative test in order to enter the arena, may be released on Monday.
Tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2022 can be bought at https://tickets.eurohandball.com/men2022.