Spectator update for EHF EURO 2022 matches in Slovakia

NEWS: Additional information for fans wishing to attend matches in Bratislava and Kosice has been released
09 January 2022, 16:00

Following the announcement that for EHF EURO 2022 matches in Slovakia an arena capacity of 25% has been confirmed, the Slovakian organising committee for the championship has provided the following details for fans visiting the matches in Bratislava and Kosice.

  • Every ticket bought remains valid. For some days, ticket sales have stopped; for other days there are still tickets available.
  • The maximum capacity for the Ondrej Nepela Aréna in Bratislava is 2,500; for the Steel Arena in Kosice it is 2,080
  • Every fan wishing to attend the matches in either Bratislava or Kosice must be either vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Recovered but not vaccinated people can enter Slovakian arenas within 180 days of recovery from Covid-19. Sufficient proof must be provided upon entry.
  • The status of being either vaccinated or recovered applies for every spectator older than 12 years and 2 months. Wearing an FFP2 mask is mandatory for everyone.
  • Every spectator must complete a contact form and provide this form upon entry to the arena. The contact form can be downloaded HERE (Additional forms will be available at the arena).
  • Additional requirements, i.e. whether it will be necessary to also have a valid negative test in order to enter the arena, may be released on Monday.

Tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2022 can be bought at https://tickets.eurohandball.com/men2022.

