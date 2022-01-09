5OO 0059 X2
EHF European League

Herning-Ikast claim two points in Russia

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev09 January 2022, 16:00

GROUP C

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 24:27 (14:14)

  • 11 minutes into the match, Herning-Ikast were 7:4 in front, but Lada improved their defence and used a 7:2 run to take a 11:9 lead
  • although the Danish team enjoyed a 70 per cent shot efficiency in the first half compared to Lada's 56, the sides were level at half-time
  • after the break, the rivals exchanged goals before a 6:1 run gave Herning a 25:20 lead eight minutes from full time
  • with six goals, Emma Friis was Herning-Ikast's top scorer of the game, while Valeriia Kirdyasheva netted five goals for Lada
  • Herning are group C leaders alongside Magura Cisnadie, both on two points, while Lada and Storhamar have zero points

Herning win in Togliatti again

Lada and Herning-Ikast met five times over the last three seasons, as their paths crossed in the 2019/20 EHF Cup group phase and the 2020/21 European League quarterfinals. The Danish team have a clear advantage, as they have won four of these encounters.

Lada's only victory occurred in Denmark in the 2019/20 season (38:28), while Herning have won all three encounters in Togliatti.

 

