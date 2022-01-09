GROUP C



Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 24:27 (14:14)

11 minutes into the match, Herning-Ikast were 7:4 in front, but Lada improved their defence and used a 7:2 run to take a 11:9 lead

although the Danish team enjoyed a 70 per cent shot efficiency in the first half compared to Lada's 56, the sides were level at half-time

after the break, the rivals exchanged goals before a 6:1 run gave Herning a 25:20 lead eight minutes from full time

with six goals, Emma Friis was Herning-Ikast's top scorer of the game, while Valeriia Kirdyasheva netted five goals for Lada

Herning are group C leaders alongside Magura Cisnadie, both on two points, while Lada and Storhamar have zero points

Herning win in Togliatti again



Lada and Herning-Ikast met five times over the last three seasons, as their paths crossed in the 2019/20 EHF Cup group phase and the 2020/21 European League quarterfinals. The Danish team have a clear advantage, as they have won four of these encounters.



Lada's only victory occurred in Denmark in the 2019/20 season (38:28), while Herning have won all three encounters in Togliatti.