Sassari among 11 more teams through to round 2

The line-up of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 round 2 is complete following 15 round 1 matches played this weekend, from Friday until Sunday.

Seven second leg matches and four double-headers determined the 11 teams that reached the next stage.

Raimond Sassari (ITA), Selfoss (ISL), Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR) and HC Dukla Praha (CZE) progressed to round 2 following wins in double-headers

seven more teams went through after successful results in second leg matches

SGAU-Saratov (RUS), Granitas-Karys (LTU) and Handball Kaerjeng (LUX) advanced after winning double-headers last week

the tie between KH Pristina (KOS) vs Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT) had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the Austrian team proceeding to round 2

39 more teams will join the race in round 2, which will be held on 16/17 and 23/24 October

Late drama in Drama

While the outcome of some duels was clear after the first leg encounters, some other ties featured a much closer fight.

Last week, Bosnia and Herzegovina's RK Sloboda had beaten Bianco Monte Drama 1986 from Greece, 29:23, but at home in Drama, the Greek side took a convincing 24:17 revenge and went through.

Notably, Drama led by just three goals at half-time, 12:9, but 10 goals from Achilleas Toskas and 13 saves made by Eleftherios Papazoglu ultimately lifted them to a seven-goal win.