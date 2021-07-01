Draw gets record live TV coverage across Europe

Interest in the new EHF Champions League season is reaching a new height – even before the first ball has been thrown.

Friday’s draw for the 2021/22 group phase of the continental top flights in men’s and women’s club handball will be broadcast live from Vienna to no fewer than 22 countries.

The figure marks a significant increase compared to last year, when eight TV stations showed the draw live.

The 16 teams in the EHF Champions League Men as well as the 16 in the DELO EHF Champions League will learn their group phase opponents during the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Friday 2 July, with the ceremony starting at 11:00 CEST.

TV stations broadcasting the draw live:

BIH – Arena Sport 1

CRO – Arena Sport 1

CZE – Sport TV 2

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – E3 web

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport Player

GEO – Silk Universal

HUN – Sport TV 1

ISR – Sport 4

KOS – Arena Sport 1

MKD – Arena Sport 1

MNE – Arena Sport 1

NED – Ziggo TV

NOR – V sport+

POL – Eurosport Player

POR – Porto Canal & FC Porto TV

ROU – Telekom 3, Digi Sport 1, Look Sport

SRB – Arena Sport 1

SLO – Arena Sport 1

SVK – Sport TV 2

SWE – Viaplay

worldwide – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)

Fans in any country without live TV broadcast don’t have to miss anything from the draw, as the event will also be streamed live on EHFTV, the Home of Handball YouTube channel and the EHF Champions League Facebook page on Friday from 11:00 CEST.

Which teams are part of the draw and how they have been seeded can be found in the draw preview for the EHF Champions League Men and the draw preview for the DELO EHF Champions League, respectively.