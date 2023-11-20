Draw to set Last 16 pairings in European Cup Women

The EHF European Cup Women continues without last season's winners Konyaalti BSK, who saw their title defence come to an end in round 3 last weekend. A total of 11 nations is still represented in the competition, led by Spain with three teams, while Italy, Portugal, and Türkiye all have two teams in the mix.

The 16 teams have been divided into two pots:

Pot 1:

ZRK Bjelovar – CRO

Hazena Kynzvart – CZE

ATTICGO Bm Elche – ESP

KH-7 BM. Granollers – ESP

Rocasa Gran Canaria – ESP

Sport Lisboa e Benfica – POR

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce – SVK

Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor – TUR

Pot 2:

AESH Pylea Thessaloniki – GRE

Jomi Salerno – ITA

SSD Handball Erice ARL – ITA

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje – MKD

Cabooter HandbaL Venlo – NED

Madeira Andebol SAD – POR

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina – SLO

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK – TUR

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies to the draw, so national derbies are possible for the teams from Portugal and Türkiye.

The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 13/14 January 2024, followed by the second leg the week after.

The draw on Tuesday starts at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.