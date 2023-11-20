Draw to set Last 16 pairings in European Cup Women
The completion of round 3 in the EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 has reduced the number of teams still in the race for this season’s title to 16. The eight pairings for the Last 16 will be determined during a draw in Vienna on Tuesday (21 November) at 11:00 CET.
The EHF European Cup Women continues without last season's winners Konyaalti BSK, who saw their title defence come to an end in round 3 last weekend. A total of 11 nations is still represented in the competition, led by Spain with three teams, while Italy, Portugal, and Türkiye all have two teams in the mix.
The 16 teams have been divided into two pots:
Pot 1:
- ZRK Bjelovar – CRO
- Hazena Kynzvart – CZE
- ATTICGO Bm Elche – ESP
- KH-7 BM. Granollers – ESP
- Rocasa Gran Canaria – ESP
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica – POR
- MSK IUVENTA Michalovce – SVK
- Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor – TUR
Pot 2:
- AESH Pylea Thessaloniki – GRE
- Jomi Salerno – ITA
- SSD Handball Erice ARL – ITA
- HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje – MKD
- Cabooter HandbaL Venlo – NED
- Madeira Andebol SAD – POR
- ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina – SLO
- Ankara Yenimahalle BSK – TUR
Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies to the draw, so national derbies are possible for the teams from Portugal and Türkiye.
The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 13/14 January 2024, followed by the second leg the week after.
The draw on Tuesday starts at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.