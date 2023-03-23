Dyn to stream EHF’s top leagues in Germany

Dyn is expanding its portfolio in Germany with top-class international handball through an agreement with sports platform DAZN. The three-year deal enables fans to watch matches with German teams in the EHF Champions League and EHF European League through Dyn.

Also, Dyn will show all knockout games of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women as well as the four-team final tournaments as the marquee events each season – regardless whether German cubs are involved or not.

“This is another important milestone in our efforts for sustainable growth and the goal of making our competitions accessible to around 115 million people interested in handball in Europe,” said David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH.

“As an active rights holder, we look forward to working with Dyn alongside DAZN, which will also help to further increase the visibility and attractiveness of the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League – especially in Germany, one of our most important markets.”