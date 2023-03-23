Race to quarter-finals gets exciting finish

Last week’s first leg presented fans across the continent with four interesting clashes. All teams meet again for the reverse fixture this weekend.

Team Esbjerg defend a three-goal advantage over Brest Bretagne Handball in the Match of the Week on Sunday.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Odense Håndbold also start their home matches – against WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Storhamar Håndball Elite, respectively – after winning the away leg.

However, CS Rapid Bucuresti chase a five-goal deficit against Krim Mercator Ljubljana after losing the first leg in Slovenia.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) – first leg 28:24

Saturday 25 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV